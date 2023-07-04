Could Daniel Radcliffe Return For Max's Harry Potter TV Series? Here's What He Says

It’s been 12 years since the original Harry Potter film franchise came to an end, and now the film is coming back in a different way. First announced in April that a “faithful” Harry Potter series was coming to the newly-rebranded platform, OG star Natalia Tena wasn’t on board with the “HBO thing” at first but retracted her statement when she came up with ideas on how she can participate. Now Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, is opening up about his future on the upcoming Harry Potter Max series.

Radcliffe previously weighed in on someone else playing the boy who lived, noting that the role is meant to be passed down. That being said, he recently spoke to ComicBook about whether or not he’d be returning to Harry Potter, and the reasoning is pretty expected:

My understanding is that they're trying to very much start fresh, and I'm sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere.

While there still isn’t too much known about the new Harry Potter series, which will focus on one book per season, it can be expected that a new crop of Hogwarts hopefuls will be starring in the show, including a new Harry. Even though it is disappointing that the OG Harry Potter likely won’t be making a cameo, it does make sense.

Daniel Radcliffe may not be coming back, or at least not looking to come back, for now, but that doesn’t mean that he isn’t looking forward to the new Max series and having someone else take up the mantle of the fan-favorite wizard:

So I'm definitely not seeking it out in any way. But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world, and I'm very excited to have that torch passed. But I don't think it needs me to physically pass it.

It may be hard to watch Harry Potter without Daniel Radcliffe as the titular wizard, but it will just bring a new generation of fans into the mix. Radcliffe seems excited for the series, whoever the new Harry Potter will be. While, as of now, a Radcliffe cameo may not be on the table, it’s always possible that he could pop in, maybe once the show finds its footing and hopefully proves that it will do just fine, separated from the fan-favorite fantasy franchise.

Radcliffe isn’t the only Harry Potter actor to bring up the idea of a possible return, as earlier this year, Rupert Grint revealed that he’d return to Harry Potter if the timing was right. Since the new show will probably act as a reboot or reimagination of the series, again going off the books, don’t necessarily expect Grint’s Ron Weasley to make a return. It would be fun to have some of the cast cameo, maybe in a brief cameo that is a nod to the film series, but for now, Harry Potter will be coming back without the OG stars.

Hopefully, more information is released soon for Harry Potter, but for now, fans will want to sign up for a Max subscription so they are all set for the upcoming series. All eight Harry Potter films, plus the Fantastic Beasts series, are also streaming on Max.