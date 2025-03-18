A TV Series With A Perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Back For Its Third Season (And Already Renewed For More)

These days, many go to Rotten Tomatoes to figure out if a project is worth watching, and boasting a perfect 100% is extremely high praise. The percentage isn't easy to get, though, and it's extra challenging to maintain. However, one show, Dark Winds, has that A+ score for all three seasons. Now, with Season 3 airing on the 2025 TV schedule , it's continuing that stellar streak. However, it's not stopping there, because Season 4 is already in the works.

For context, the Indigenous crime thriller show is based on the Leaphorn & Chee books by Tony Hillerman and stars Echo 's Zahn Tokiya-ku McClarnon as Lietenuat Joe Leaphorn, Kiowa Gordon as young deputy Jim Chee and Jessica Matten as Bernadette Manuelito. The show follows these characters as they lead the Navajo Tribal Police investigations in the '70s, and become more intertwined with one another. Plus, among the team of executive producers are George R.R. Martin and Robert Redford ( both made a brief cameo in Dark Winds Season 3 ).

So, from the jump, this show was born to get good reviews and last a long time.

All Three Seasons Of Dark Winds Have 100% On Rotten Tomatoes

Dark Winds is one of the top-rated cop detective-centered shows out there today, at least it stands that way with Rotten Tomatoes . According to the site, its Tomatometer sits at 100% for all three seasons. It’s a wild thing for the staple critic site to dole out top marks across the board, but the AMC show rightfully deserves the rating based on its critical and audience reception.

Overall, without a doubt, RT critics have done nothing but praise the Navajo Tribal Police series, as that A+ score shows. Audiences have been in a similar boat, but are admittedly more critical. As of right now, the Popcornmeter for Season 3 is sitting at 95%, Season 2 is at 64%, and Season 1 is at 75%. While those numbers aren't as high, it does show that the majority of the folks who watch the series enjoy it. Therefore, it's 100% worth a chance.

As of now, the first two seasons–both only six episodes a piece–are available with a Netflix subscription . And if you catch up or already are, the current installment is airing on AMC or AMC+ Sundays at 9 P.M. ET. Then, it'll be time to get excited for Season 4, because it's already in the works!

Dark Winds Is Already Working On Season 4

Ahead of Season 3’s expanded 8-episode release, it was announced by AMC Networks that Dark Winds was greenlighted for another year. However, this quick renewal shouldn't come as a surprise with the trio of 100% scores.

And even though we haven’t even seen half of the present storyline, the cast and crew are reportedly already getting back to work on the Santa Fe set for the senior season. Also, in very exciting news, during the 2026 8-part continuation, we can expect McClarnon, the drama-noir’s star and one of the executive producers make his directorial debut. So, there truly is so much to look forward to as Season 3 continues to unfold and we look forward to Season 4.



Now, I’m sure we’ll all be waiting on pins and needles for Dark Winds to return to our screens in 2026. Until then, though, we should all take the time to enjoy this fantastic and rare triple 100% rated Rotten Tomatoes show.