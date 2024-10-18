‘It Is The Best Episode They’ve Ever Done’: David Harbour Hypes Up The Stranger Things Series Finale, And I Need The Netflix Show To Return ASAP
Stranger Things Season 5 is on the way, and once it becomes available for people with a Netflix subscription to watch, it will be the end of an era. While the franchise as a whole will live on through spinoffs and other media, the popular sci-fi horror series has just eight episodes left to go, and it still remains to be seen when they’ll arrive on the 2025 TV schedule. However, now Jim Hopper actor David Harbour has described the Stranger Things series finale as the show’s “best episode,” I need the Netflix show to return ASAP… you know, more than I already needed it before today.
While speaking with reporter Josh Horowitz for a live recording of the Happy Sad Confused podcast (via Deadline), Harbour proclaimed that Stranger Things will end on the highest of notes, and that’s coming from someone who’s occasionally had gripes with the show that propelled him to worldwide stardom. As the actor put it:
That’s some high praise to heap onto the final Stranger Things episode. Even with an undetermined amount of time to go until Season 5’s premiere, David Harbour was confident enough to proclaim that the series finale will bring the show to a wonderful close, with him especially being impressed by those last 20 minutes and how Noah Schnapp does performing Will Byers. Harbour then said the following about why the cast was so overwhelmed by emotion:
Like the wait time between Stranger Things Season 3 and 4, the wait time between Seasons 4 and 5 is expected to be three years, which is frequently the time that passes between entries in a blockbuster franchise. So needless to say I’m not the only one who’s itching to see what Season 5 holds in store, and Harbour has only made that desire grow. Specific plot details are still being kept under wraps, but among the confirmed things we can look forward to are Linda Hamilton in an undisclosed role and The Shawshank Redemption’s Frank Darabont coming out of retirement to direct two episodes.
We’ll keep passing along updates on Stranger Things Season 5 as they come in, but for now, you can pass the time by looking over the other best shows on Netflix. David Harbour will next be heard voicing Eric Frankenstein in the animated DC Universe series Creature Commandos, which premiere to Max subscription holders on December 5.
