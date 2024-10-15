‘It’s A Little Thing’: Ahead Of Stranger Things Season 5, Finn Wolfhard Reveals The Sweet Props He’d Like To Take From Set Once Filming Ends

The team behind Stranger Things Season 5 is in the midst of production with the hope of getting the final season of the hit sci-fi series out during the 2025 TV schedule. As the ending nears, the cast has started to reflect on the show's meant to them and what their future looks like without it. While some of the cast are ready to leave their iconic roles behind, others find the ending more bittersweet, like Finn Wolfhard, who is already planning to take a prop or two home with him when filming ends.

While taking props from sets is often frowned upon by production, it hasn’t stopped actors from taking home small mementos in the past -- like the Full House cast. And it’s certainly not going to stop Wolfhard from trying, especially since this is Stranger Things' final season. In an interview with People magazine, the SNL: 1975 actor revealed what he’s hoping to bring home with him to remember his breakout role:

It's a little thing, but I think it would be very meaningful — the first Dungeons and Dragons Demogorgon piece that I slam on the table. I think would be really cool to keep.

In case you haven’t binge-watched Stranger Things from the beginning in a while, Wolfhard is referring to the game piece from his very first scene on the show. The then-13-year-old sat behind his makeshift Dungeon Master screen, guiding the game for his friends before ruining their mood by presenting the infamous DND monster that became the inspiration for the Upside Down Demogorgon creature hunting the town of Hawkins.

(Image credit: Netflix)

It’s a solid choice that should be easy to sneak out if the It star gets denied the small token by the prop department once filming is finished. In fact, Wolfhard could probably smuggle it out right now, considering that the game piece hasn’t been featured in the show since that first episode. Still, the choice feels a little safe, considering how many amazing props and set design pieces have been used while filming one of the best Netflix shows of all time.

As it turns out, Wolfhard seems to agree because he admitted that the Demogorgon piece is just the beginning of what he hopes to bring home with him when his time as Mike Wheeler is over.

And then obviously the bikes. The bikes are amazing.

Now, we’re talking! Though they might not scream Stranger Things to a non-fan, the bikes are basically characters in their own right. They’ve been featured in every season and are a major mode of transportation for the young kids and even the teenagers, as we saw in Season 4, Part 1.

Wolfhard might not be able to ride the same one he did during Season 1, given how much older he is now -- a problem the costume department has dealt with, but it would be a great memento to commemorate his time on the hit series. While he didn’t include anything else on his wish list, there’s bound to be a bunch of other things he’s hoping to take from the set — maybe even something specific to Season 5.

While what we know about Season 5 remains limited to behind-the-scenes photos shared by the team, that hasn’t stopped fans from theorizing about what to expect. Hopefully, the wait won’t be too much longer. In fact, some fans are hopeful that this year’s Stranger Things Day will include a teaser trailer for the final season. Until then you can stream the first four seasons with a Netflix subscription now.