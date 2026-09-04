Days Of Our Lives Star Explains What It Was Like On Set During John Oliver's Soap Opera Stint
The late-night host went viral with his hope to be included.
Months after saying he wanted to appear on a soap opera and do a very specific set of things, John Oliver's wish came true. General Hospital and Days of Our Lives extended invitations to the late-night host, and the actor made headlines for manifesting a truly bizarre dream. That said, how did soap opera stars feel about it?
CinemaBlend spoke to Days of Our Lives star Deidre Hall, as she celebrates fifty years on the program. Having just appeared on Star Trek's parody of a soap opera, I wondered how she felt about having a comedian like Oliver invade the show in a bit of cross-promotion between Last Week Tonight and daytime television. The star didn't hold back and said that when it comes to the DoOL cast, they were thrilled to welcome him on:
Hall assured CinemaBlend that they were happy to have John Oliver as part of their run on the 2026 TV schedule, and as mentioned, he wouldn't be the first guest star. The soap opera genre often welcomes celebrities, sports stars, and many others onto its programs. Sometimes soaps even promote Marvel movies, so hosting Oliver was far from the strangest thing this show has done.
All this to say, John Oliver's appearances on General Hospital and Days of Our Lives were on par with those of the same actors who made careers in Hollywood off their roles. The host received rave reviews for his General Hospital stint, in which he played the head of the World Security Bureau, Z. Personally, I thought it was a wild role for a show called General Hospital, but I guess a series doesn't get to 16,000 episodes without a few stories disconnected from the medical world.
Oliver played a water inspector named Devlin St. John on Days of Our Lives, a notable departure from what he was doing on General Hospital. It was a short arc, but it may serve as a reminder to Last Week Tonight fans that Oliver's done a bit of acting in his career before he was informing HBO subscribers on various political happenings across the United States.
His stint on daytime television is over for now, and John Oliver is back on the desk on Last Week Tonight. I do wonder, however, if he'll start working on getting involved in other television genres, perhaps professional wrestling? I think Oliver could definitely get a match at WrestleMania, though I'm not sure if wrestling fans would be quite as on board with that.
For those wondering where they can catch up on Days of Our Lives, the series is available on streaming with a Peacock subscription. Subscribers can hop on now to see John Oliver's stint and maybe fall in love with a genre they haven't tried out before.
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Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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