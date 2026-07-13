I Can’t Argue With The Real Reason Matt Damon Decided To Host SNL For The First Time

Saturday Night Live’s host lineup is always impressive each season. Even after over 50 years, the producers of the show manage to attract some excellent talent to Studio 8H. Season 51 saw a mixture of first-timers and veterans, including Matt Damon. The Saving Private Ryan star hosted for the third time in May, and he recently opened up about what got him to host the first time, and I can’t argue with his reasoning.

Damon made his SNL hosting debut back in October 2002 for the Season 28 premiere. Even though it’s been 24 years, the actor still remembers that week like it was yesterday. He recalled on Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast what it was like getting the call about SNL all those years ago. He was initially confused about why he'd get the gig, because he had nothing coming out at the time. (The Bourne Identity had just released that summer.) However, his agent had a sure-fire way to talk him into saying yes:

That first time, the reason I did it, Patrick, my agent, called me and said, ‘You're hosting Saturday Night Live.’ And I said, ‘Oh, OK. But I don't have anything coming out.’ And he goes, ‘No, Bruce Springsteen's the musical guest. We're going to get to hear two songs from Bruce.’ So, I was like, ‘Oh, yeah. We're huge fans of Bruce Springsteen.’ So that was really why I did it.

I've always wondered what it's like for an SNL host to headline an episode when they're a massive fan of the night's musical guest. Bruce Springsteen is a pretty darn good reason to host Saturday Night Live, so I can’t say I blame Damon for immediately jumping on board after hearing that he’d be the musical guest. Of course, I can't help but think that Damon would have agreed to host SNL at some point even if Springsteen wasn’t the musical guest. Either way, I'd say everything worked out well for Damon (and his agent).

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Even though he made his hosting debut in 2002, Damon made his SNL debut in 2001, and Springsteen was not involved. He cameoed during Gwyneth Paltrow’s episode in Season 27, so he had a taste of what to expect when he agreed to host. However, I get Damon’s initial reservations, as he didn’t have anything else coming out, meaning he couldn’t really do any self-promo, and the season premiere is a big deal.

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During his most recent hosting gig in May, though, Damon did have something to promote. He is part of the star-studded ensemble cast for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, an upcoming 2026 movie that has everyone buzzing. The epic fantasy flick is releasing in theaters on Friday, and Damon is hyped as well. Due to his lead role as Odysseus, Damon was put through the wringer and talked about being cold and wet at times during the shoot. However, the leading man also seemed to relish the experience and even got to reunite with Charlize Theron, who he first worked with on The Legend of Bagger Vance.

While waiting for The Odyssey, fans take a step back in time, so to speak and watch Matt Damon’s first-ever episode of Saturday Night Live with a Peacock subscription. His subsequent episodes during Seasons 44 and 51 are also available to stream, along with his many cameos. And, of course, be sure to check out Bruce Springsteen's performance in the first of those episodes.