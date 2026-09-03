After Roller-Coaster Relationship On Big Brother 28, Haley Shares Her Take On Angela
The evicted Houseguest shared her opinion on the Icon.
Haley Thogmartin crossed paths with Angela Murray early in Big Brother Season 28, and she feared her game was over. The former Houseguest, who was eliminated after the recent 1000th episode twist, told CinemaBlend the exclusive story of her first encounter and how befriending the Icon wasn't what she expected.
While readers watch Big Brother online and eagerly await to see who wins that grand prize money, I asked Haley about her rollercoaster relationship with Angela that we've seen play out across the 2026 TV schedule. She admitted that she thought she was already in the veteran's line of fire upon their first interaction:
I told Haley that if Angela told me that in my first week in the Big Brother house, my heart would fall out of my chest. Making enemies isn't the best way to win Big Brother, and we saw Angela make enemies out of people who didn't even know they were feuding with her.
Haley knew that, so she went to work talking to her Red Corner allies. She admitted Angela had her shook, but eventually they turned that into a wonderful friendship:
Haley insists that, despite Angela's ongoing feud with former Houseguest Matt Hardeman after their blowout fight in Season 26, she's a great person. She and other Houseguests have pushed back against the narrative that the Big Brother player has a hair-trigger temper and is unpredictable.
The evicted Houseguest went on to say there's a lot of good in Angela, and hopefully, the people watching at home see that. While they've had an up-and-down relationship in Big Brother, Haley hopes for the best when it comes to her friend:
It might be worth noting that Big Brother Houseguests can often be perceived differently on their second go-around on the game, and Angela is no exception. In Season 26, she was put up for eviction frequently, and rarely had a solid alliance with anyone.
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In Season 28, she's found a steady alliance with the Icons, who have remained on the right side of the vote every week thus far. Even now, with the possibility of an Icon about to go home for the first time, she's in a relatively safe position.
Will that be enough to win the second time around? Who knows, but there's no denying she's had a more peaceful time in the house than before. I also think she's in a position in which a lot of the other Houseguests may underestimate her, which could just give her the edge to end up winning this entire competition.
Big Brother continues on CBS on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. As always, the live feeds remain available for those with a Paramount+ subscription or if they've downloaded Pluto TV.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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