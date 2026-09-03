After Roller-Coaster Relationship On Big Brother 28, Haley Shares Her Take On Angela

Haley Thogmartin crossed paths with Angela Murray early in Big Brother Season 28, and she feared her game was over. The former Houseguest, who was eliminated after the recent 1000th episode twist, told CinemaBlend the exclusive story of her first encounter and how befriending the Icon wasn't what she expected.

While readers watch Big Brother online and eagerly await to see who wins that grand prize money, I asked Haley about her rollercoaster relationship with Angela that we've seen play out across the 2026 TV schedule. She admitted that she thought she was already in the veteran's line of fire upon their first interaction:

Yes, she was the first season that I had watched and kind of went through it. Her first words to me were actually, 'You don't talk much.' And then here I am, I'm like, 'Oh no, she doesn't like me already.'

I told Haley that if Angela told me that in my first week in the Big Brother house, my heart would fall out of my chest. Making enemies isn't the best way to win Big Brother, and we saw Angela make enemies out of people who didn't even know they were feuding with her.

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Haley knew that, so she went to work talking to her Red Corner allies. She admitted Angela had her shook, but eventually they turned that into a wonderful friendship:

I immediately went to Chuk and I was like, 'She hates me already.' But I completely judged a book by its cover right off the bat. She is such an incredible person.

Haley insists that, despite Angela's ongoing feud with former Houseguest Matt Hardeman after their blowout fight in Season 26, she's a great person. She and other Houseguests have pushed back against the narrative that the Big Brother player has a hair-trigger temper and is unpredictable.

The evicted Houseguest went on to say there's a lot of good in Angela, and hopefully, the people watching at home see that. While they've had an up-and-down relationship in Big Brother, Haley hopes for the best when it comes to her friend:

I don't think she was perceived in the right light in her first season, and I think now, just knowing her and seeing her as a person, I hope she gets the light that she deserves, because she is so incredible. And she has played such an incredible game.

It might be worth noting that Big Brother Houseguests can often be perceived differently on their second go-around on the game, and Angela is no exception. In Season 26, she was put up for eviction frequently, and rarely had a solid alliance with anyone.

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In Season 28, she's found a steady alliance with the Icons, who have remained on the right side of the vote every week thus far. Even now, with the possibility of an Icon about to go home for the first time, she's in a relatively safe position.

Will that be enough to win the second time around? Who knows, but there's no denying she's had a more peaceful time in the house than before. I also think she's in a position in which a lot of the other Houseguests may underestimate her, which could just give her the edge to end up winning this entire competition.

Big Brother continues on CBS on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. As always, the live feeds remain available for those with a Paramount+ subscription or if they've downloaded Pluto TV.