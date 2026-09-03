Reviews Are In For Chad Powers Season 2, And Critics Are Calling Glen Powell’s Comedy A ‘Thriller’

Glen Powell is working a lot these days, appearing in How to Make a Killing and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie on the 2026 movie schedule already this year. That doesn’t mean he didn’t have time to return to Hulu for Chad Powers Season 2, and with all six episodes hitting streaming on September 3, the critics are sharing their thoughts. That’s right — reviews are in, and I wasn't expecting this sports comedy to draw comparisons to a thriller.

Chad Powers’ premise — in which Glen Powell’s Russ Holliday lays on some heavy prosthetics to return to football after a very public meltdown — doesn’t seem built to last a long time, but according to Christina Escobar of RogerEbert, it’s still going strong in Season 2. It doesn’t get any less ridiculous — it’s even funnier than Season 1 at times, Escobar says — but the tension is increasingly elevated, as we know Chad’s tower of lies must fall at some point. In the critic’s words:

The audience is in Ricky’s shoes, knowing better but still falling for this ridiculous character and his show. … Ricky reminds us that it’s easy to be enamored with Chad Powers. No, it doesn’t make any sense. But rehabilitating a selfish failure who’s finally ready to change feels so good. It’s enough to make audiences and assistant coaches do some strange things, like heartily enjoy this show despite all its improbability.

Felipe Rangel of ScreenRant rates Chad Powers’ second season a 9 out of 10, praising how Ricky’s dynamic with Russ/Chad evolves to a new level, even as Season 2 ups the absurdity. The season takes a sharp turn midway through that shifts it into "a comedy-thriller hybrid," the critic says, but it works perfectly. Chad Powers has never been better, Rangel writes:

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One of the comedy series' best aspects is that nothing seems too bizarre to happen in Chad Powers. Powell's dialogue as the character is particularly inspired, as both viewers and the characters on the show can never predict exactly what he will say next. That keeps the show fun and surprising, a testament to what Chad Powers co-creators Powell and Michael Waldron have built on Hulu. In season 2, Powell brings out the same charismatic persona as Chad, but it feels like the show knows it has now found its footing and can really soar with no obstacles.

Bret Breitbart of Laughing Place says Season 2 pushes Chad Powers beyond its gimmick, exploring the more interesting question of what happens when a lie becomes too big to easily be undone. Trying to answer that question gives the new episodes more emotional complexity, according to the critic, who writes:

In my review of the first season of Chad Powers, I called the show predictable but addictive. I am happy to report that while it remains nearly impossible to stop watching in its second season, the series has also elevated its storytelling in both the comedy and drama departments. They took a good show and made it a great one, and I couldn’t be happier that Chad Powers has avoided becoming the victim of a sophomore slump.

Gabe Lapalombella of Awards Radar says Chad Powers Season 2 is “very much an improvement” over its initial season, despite some narrative hiccups. The critic writes:

Even when this season gets into heavily over-the-top moments, [creators Glen Powell and Michael Waldron] clearly understand what makes Chad Powers work as a character. Yes, he can be goofy and aloof, but also passionate in his effect on those around him. It delivers much more engaging drama and makes the comedic moments feel genuinely funny.

Carly Lane of Collider rates it 6 out of 10, writing that the second season feels more like a crime thriller than a sports comedy. With less humor than the previous season, Chad Powers becomes a nerve-wracking viewing experience because there’s nothing to release the tension, Lane says, writing:

The very foundation of Chad Powers' goofy persona is built on a house of cards, and while Season 1 was more willing to lean into the humor that his exaggerated mannerisms and on-the-fly improvisation could produce, Season 2 revolves primarily around the tension of Russ Holliday (Powell) preserving his biggest secret — and how one wrong move could threaten to destroy it all. It's a genre shift that puts Chad Powers more firmly in Breaking Bad territory than Mrs. Doubtfire, and it may not pay off for every viewer, especially if you've mostly been tuning in for the laughs.

All six episodes of Chad Powers Season 2 are available to stream with a Hulu subscription as of Thursday, September 3, so hopefully these reviews have given you an idea of whether or not you want to stay on this ride with Glen Powell.