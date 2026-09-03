Reviews Are In For Chad Powers Season 2, And Critics Are Calling Glen Powell’s Comedy A ‘Thriller’
Is the quarterback in disguise changing his game?
Glen Powell is working a lot these days, appearing in How to Make a Killing and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie on the 2026 movie schedule already this year. That doesn’t mean he didn’t have time to return to Hulu for Chad Powers Season 2, and with all six episodes hitting streaming on September 3, the critics are sharing their thoughts. That’s right — reviews are in, and I wasn't expecting this sports comedy to draw comparisons to a thriller.
Chad Powers’ premise — in which Glen Powell’s Russ Holliday lays on some heavy prosthetics to return to football after a very public meltdown — doesn’t seem built to last a long time, but according to Christina Escobar of RogerEbert, it’s still going strong in Season 2. It doesn’t get any less ridiculous — it’s even funnier than Season 1 at times, Escobar says — but the tension is increasingly elevated, as we know Chad’s tower of lies must fall at some point. In the critic’s words:
Felipe Rangel of ScreenRant rates Chad Powers’ second season a 9 out of 10, praising how Ricky’s dynamic with Russ/Chad evolves to a new level, even as Season 2 ups the absurdity. The season takes a sharp turn midway through that shifts it into "a comedy-thriller hybrid," the critic says, but it works perfectly. Chad Powers has never been better, Rangel writes:
Bret Breitbart of Laughing Place says Season 2 pushes Chad Powers beyond its gimmick, exploring the more interesting question of what happens when a lie becomes too big to easily be undone. Trying to answer that question gives the new episodes more emotional complexity, according to the critic, who writes:
Gabe Lapalombella of Awards Radar says Chad Powers Season 2 is “very much an improvement” over its initial season, despite some narrative hiccups. The critic writes:
Carly Lane of Collider rates it 6 out of 10, writing that the second season feels more like a crime thriller than a sports comedy. With less humor than the previous season, Chad Powers becomes a nerve-wracking viewing experience because there’s nothing to release the tension, Lane says, writing:
All six episodes of Chad Powers Season 2 are available to stream with a Hulu subscription as of Thursday, September 3, so hopefully these reviews have given you an idea of whether or not you want to stay on this ride with Glen Powell.
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Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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