I Just Found Out The Insane Milestone Number Of Episodes General Hospital Is Hitting

Daytime TV, particularly soap operas, doesn’t hold the elevated spot in the popular zeitgeist that it did in past decades, but one of the first and most legendary, General Hospital, is proving today just how enduring its popularity is (including getting John Oliver to appear recently). Today, the long-running show is celebrating its 16,000th episode as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Yes, you read that correctly, 16 thousand. That number is completely mind-blowing to me. There is some perspective needed to truly wrap my head around that number, so let’s get into it.

The Longest Running Prime Show Is Nowhere Even Close

The show is celebrating the milestone for good reason. The longest-running (non-news) prime-time show in history is The Simpsons. The classic animated show currently has 808 episodes. That’s a mere 5% of the total episodes of General Hospital. In fact, eight of the top ten longest-running prime time shows are still currently on the air, and adding them all up, they come to about 25% of the total number of episodes of General Hospital since it debuted on ABC on April 1, 1963. For 63 years, the show has been a mainstay of the ABC lineup (and, more recently, available with a Hulu subscription as well). The Simpsons, praised for its longevity and entertaining multiple generations, has been on for about half of that time.

Comparing it to other television shows, the numbers are even more mind-blowing. Meet the Press is the longest-running show in television history, not counting sports like the NFL. It debuted in 1947 and has been part of our Sunday mornings ever since. 78 years. Here’s the catch: it’s sitting at around 5,000 episodes. 11K fewer than GH. If that doesn’t blow your mind, what about other daytime serials?

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Even By Soap Standards, GH Stands Above

There are five daytime serials running today (four on networks, one on streaming). Sitting in second place in terms of episodes behind GH is Days of our Lives, sitting on around 15,000, having debuted in 1965. Days went exclusively to streaming with a Peacock subscription in 2022. The Young and the Restless is a relative newcomer with a mere 12,000 episodes or so since 1973. Even the long-running shows that have since ended their runs, like Guiding Light (15,762 episodes) and As The World Turns (13,858), pale in comparison to 16,000 for General Hospital. If you are wondering, the ever-popular Coronation Street, the longest-running British soap, is about 5,000 episodes behind GH (though Coronation Street is older, having first aired in 1960).

Putting that 16,000 number in perspective really shows just how astonishing an achievement it is. John F. Kennedy was president when GH debuted. The United States had only recently sent a man into space. The Beatles were still 10 months away from appearing on The Ed Sullivan Show. Think about how much the world has changed since then, and yet the producers, writers, and actors on General Hospital have kept it relevant for all those years. Cheers to General Hospital for this remarkable milestone.