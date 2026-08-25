I Think Martha Stewart’s Belmont Cameli Zing Is Perfect, But There's A Wrinkle To The Starbucks Ad

Off Campus has been the talk of the 2026 TV schedule , and it has shot its cast into a new level of stardom that has some comparing them to the stars of Friends . Now, as they film Season 2, the actors are branching out and doing brand deals and other work. So, it tracks that Belmont Cameli would do a Starbucks ad, and it’s fitting that Martha Stewart had an A+ zing to throw at him during it. However, there’s a wrinkle to this that we need to discuss.

Now, if you’re like me, you were probably shocked when you saw this ad, because up until the release of this video, I had never had a thought that included both Belmont Cameli and Martha Stewart. However, that notion plays into this ad, as you can see below:

A post shared by Starbucks (@starbucks) A photo posted by on

As you can see in the video, Stewart talks a bit about pumpkin spice latte season being basic, but perfect. And then Belmont Cameli shows up, asks for a straw, and pokes fun at Stewart by saying, “You would get it hot.” In response, the TV personality said:

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Should I know him?

Well, this is hilarious for a few reasons. First of all, it feels like everyone streamed Off Campus with an Amazon Prime subscription and is obsessed with the book-to-screen adaptation . So, it’s wild that Stewart would question him. However, on the flip side, this is a great zing because Cameli is a very new household name. While he’s been working for a while, this hockey romance undoubtedly is the primary reason most people know who he is now. So, to an extent, I get Martha’s question of “Should I know him?” because he's been known for far less time than her.

However, there’s a wrinkle to this that makes it even better, because Stewart actually wasn’t even with the Garrett Graham actor on set. She explained that to everyone too, as she commented on the Instagram post about the commercial:

Wow! The actor I was interacting with while we shot the commercial was a different guy - a ‘stand in’ This guy is cuter!!!!

After reading this, the “Should I know him?” hits even harder, because Stewart clearly was not actually looking at Belmont Cameli when she filmed this. It would seem they did their parts at different times and simply looked at stand-ins while saying their lines, which is a common practice. So, her joke kind of isn’t a joke, which honestly makes it better to me.

I also have to say that Stewart referring to the actor as “this guy” in the comments seems to imply that she really might not be fully up to speed on Off Campus. Obviously, I don’t know that for sure, but at bare minimum, her statement plays into the silly commercial and her not knowing who Belmont Cameli is in a very funny way.

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