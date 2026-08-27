That Time Jodie Sweetin And John Stamos Got People's Attention At Disney World By Hollering ‘Have Mercy’

As the Most Magical Place on Earth, Walt Disney World continues to bring in Disney lovers from all around the globe. This includes plenty of celebrities. Even Sydney Sweeney has rocked the Mickey ears. You never know who you might run into at Disney, and sometimes you might even stumble upon stars from Full House. Jodie Sweetin recalled how she and John Stamos once got people’s attention by hollering “have mercy,” and it’s everything.

Sweetin recently appeared on Josh Peck and Ben Soffer’s Good Guys Podcast, where she reflected on her life and career, including (of course) Full House. She recalled attending Nostalgia Con in Orlando one year with a chunk of her former co-stars, and the trip wasn’t complete without Disney World. The Saturday night of the convention, she, Stamos, and a few other cast mates went to the Magic Kingdom with some security and guides in tow. Since it was at night, they were much harder to recognize. However, Stamos had a perfect solution to the problem:

It was funny because we were walking around and it was nighttime. At night, people aren’t quite paying attention. But the guides give you away. They see two guides walking, and they’re like, ‘Who’s…? Oh my God.’ John would get recognized, but it had kind of a lull in it where he was like, ‘We gotta get recognized more. We gotta warn all the security…’ So we’d be jokingly walking, and he’d be like, ‘Have mercy!’ And I’d be like, ‘How rude!’ It was ridiculous.

You would think that someone like Stamos, who gets recognized a lot, would want to stay hidden... especially in a public place like Disney World. The fact that he was the one who was upset they weren’t getting recognized enough is pretty funny. To be in Disney World and see the cast of Full House and hear Stamos saying “Have mercy,” I would feel like I was watching Season 6’s “The House Meets the Mouse” Disney World two-parter. Only in person.

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Considering how big of a Disney fanatic Stamos is, he has been to the Parks time and time again. He even heard about the Tayvis engagement news while on the Pirates ride with Josh Gad. And he probably gets recognized time and time again. Not only has he had run-ins with fans, but he’s also had interactions with Disney cast members. For example, he once had a bit of a clash with Iron Man while at Disneyland. And he was DisneyBounding as Tony Stark, which was pretty perfect.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Of course, as mentioned, there was also the iconic Disney World episode of Full House at a time when all the TGIF shows were doing Disney episodes. The two-parter, streaming with a Hulu subscription, is one of my favorite episodes of Full House, and it makes me wonder if the cast ever reminisce about filming it whenever they go to Disney World or even the Grand Floridian, where some of the scenes were filmed. At the very least, if you go to Disney World, there’s a good chance you could hear John Stamos saying “Have mercy” at night.

While not every celebrity enjoys getting recognized, it’s refreshing to know that Stamos welcomes the chance, so much so that he’s willing to shout his classic catchphrase. But now I need to know whether he does that every time he goes to Disney, or only when there’s little chance he’ll be noticed.