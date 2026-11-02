I Don’t Normally Get Hungry Watching Bake Off. Why Pastry Week Had My Mouth Watering

I'm a hardcore reality TV fan, who regularly watches drama-filled shows like The Real Housewives, Survivor (which is streaming with a Paramount+ subscription) and The Traitors. For some lighter fare (pun intended) I decided to watch the new season of Great British Baking Show with my Netflix subscription, and I've found the series endlessly charming. I'm not one who typically gets hungry watching bakes, but Pastry Week had me drooling.

There's been a ton of discourse about the new season of Bake Off. Some fans are upset about the twists, while others can't get over judge Nigella Lawson's way of eating. Regarding the actual bakes of the show, I think that Pastry Week by far had the most mouthwatering choices. Let me explain.

I Like Savory Food Over Sweets, And The Pastries Looked Delicious

I like the occasional sweet treat on special occasions, but I'm not necessarily a dessert person. Instead of ordering one after dinner I'd usually opt for another appetizer instead. Even when snacking at home I prefer savory treats like pretzels and popcorn over baked goods. Perhaps this means I'm not the choice demographic to watch Bake Off, but I'm largely watching the competition series for the low-stakes drama and British charm.

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Aside from Bread Week (which was chock full of epic fails) most of the bakes this season have been sweet treats. That switched up during Pastry Week, with the remaining bakers making a number of savory treats that I wish I could have reached into the TV and tried. Seriously, why haven't they made the Wonkavision technology from Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory yet?

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Signature Challenge immediately had my stomach growling, so much so that I ordered Chinese Food to my house so I could properly enjoy the latest episode of The Great British Baking Show. Tom's Banh Mi pies looked incredible, as did Moyin's take on a Nigerian meat pie and Connie's jerk chicken pies.

While we went back into dessert land for Nigella's technical, the Showstopper Challenge once again brought savory goodness Bake Off. It was once again Connie, and Tom who created pies that I was dying to try. The latter ended up winning Star Baker for the third time as a result of his work, and it certainly seemed like he deserved it.

I traveled to Ireland and Northern Island last year, and I found myself obsessed with some of the savory baked goods during that time. Seriously, why aren't sausage rolls a thing in the United States? While I ponder this question I might just re-watch the latest episode of Bake Off. Although I won't be doing it on an empty stomach.

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New episodes of The Great British Baking Show air Fridays on Netflix as part of the 2026 TV schedule. I assume the remaining episodes will mostly be about sweet treats, but who knows? Maybe the savory lovers like me will be treated to one or more of these bakes. Fingers crossed.