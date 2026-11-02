Harry Potter’s Phelps Twins On One Moment They Want To See In The Show (That’s Not In The Movies)

HBO’s Harry Potter show is truly becoming one of the most anticipated titles on the 2026 TV schedule . Not only will fans be transported back to The Wizarding World, but we’ve been promised a more accurate adaptation of the J.K. Rowling book series . Oliver and James Phelps, who portrayed Weasley twins Fred and George in the movies, are among those who may be tuning in. With that, the pair give their two cents on one moment they’d like to see in the show that didn’t make it in the films.

Fred and George Weasley had a lot of memorable moments in the movies. From attempting to do magic that went horribly wrong when tampering with the Goblet of Fire to really coming through for Harry when he was locked in the Dursleys’ home, they did quite a bit. While many great Weasley Twins moments from the books made it to the movies, Oliver Phelps -- while being interviewed with his brother by Jonatan Blomberg of Moviezine -- shared one funny moment from the books that he wants in the show, and I hope we get it:

I think one thing I always laughed at was in the second film when they’re de-gnoming the garden. And I just remember reading that and thinking that was hilarious. So that would be quite cool to see as well. Because you see them also — they’re using magical stuff, what they do in the Wizarding World but, also, I suppose in Fred and George’s way of doing it as well. So that would be quite cool to see.

The scene that Oliver Phelps is talking about involves Mrs. Weasley making Fred, George, and Ron spin and throw gnomes over the garden wall as punishment for rescuing Harry from the Dursleys using their dad's car. That would have been funny to see in the movies, and I would've even taken it as a deleted scene. Sadly, that funny moment was never filmed for the flicks, but given the show's producers are aiming for a thorough adaptation, I think there's hope for it to be in the TV show.

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Interestingly, another moment Jonatan Blomberg talked about wanting to see in the show was a devastating scene that wasn’t shown in the movies — Fred Weasley's death. In Deathly Hallows - Part 2, fans only see the aftermath, with the Weasleys crying around Fred’s body in the Great Hall. I’ve got to agree with the host because, as sad as that scene was in the books, audiences would truly be able to feel the tragedy from The Battle of Hogwarts if they actually see the character die.

In terms of the upcoming HBO series adaptation, Oliver and James Phelps have spoken about wanting to help the other actors taking over their iconic Harry Potter roles if they needed them. The best advice the Phelps Brothers had to give their successors, Tristan and Gabriel Harland, is to enjoy themselves since they’ll be playing the “fun guys.”

The Phelps Twins have a point, as the Weasley Twins bring so much humor and lightheartedness to the series to, in their words, “diffuse the tension.” This makes me all the more excited about how the Harland Twins will be able to accomplish that in the TV show.

Let’s cross our fingers that we’ll get to see some de-gnoming from the Weasley brothers in Season 2 of Potter, which is currently filming. With each 10-episode season covering each book, there are a lot of possibilities for fans to see both big and small moments not featured in the films!

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