Mckenna Grace Is Still Channeling Jennifer Lawrence's Hunger Games Looks (And This One HAS To Be My Favorite)

Joseph Zada may be the star tribute of Sunrise on the Reaping, but Mckenna Grace is absolutely the victor of the movie's press tour. Lately, she's been wearing a ton of amazing Hunger Games fashion, often inspired by Jennifer Lawrence, but I think she just stepped out in the best one yet on this Monday.

Grace went to the Berlin premiere of The Hunger Games prequel in an incredible reference to the best movie of the franchise. Check it out:

My jaw dropped when I saw this on Visit Berlin. Obviously, she's paying tribute to Jennifer Lawrence's fire-catching The Hunger Games: Catching Fire dress. Who can forget the moment when Katniss and Peeta turn up at the Tribute Parade in matching flaming outfits that takes the breath away of Panem? It's a key piece from the movie franchise, and I'm so happy Mckenna Grace decided to put her own spin on it.

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(Image credit: Lionsgate)

I'll never forget the first time this dress came on screen in Catching Fire, and this tribute to it is just expertly executed. Bravo to Grace, and her team led by stylist Molly Dickson. She really is Mckenna's own Cinna.

I mean, it's moments like this what reminds me why I love celebrity fashion!This has to be a custom dress, right? It recaptures the dress from the movie SO WELL, from the halter top to the flames all over it. I especially love how the top of it is shimmery and how the bottom is completely red. It's as if the dress is completely engulfed in flames at its ends. Grace also wore a similar headpiece to the one J-Law's Katniss wears in the movie and had her hair styled in curls.

This is just one of many Hunger Games references Grace has been doing while promoting the 2026 movie release. Last month she also wore a dress very similar to Katniss's white gown and another one that referenced Rue's interview dress. Last week, she also turned up in an ensemble that looked just like the Hunger Games arena in her movie.

It's actually quite perfect for Grace to channel J-Law's Hunger Games fashion because in Sunrise on the Reaping, her character of Maysilee inspires Katniss. She's the first tribute in the games to wear the mockingjay pin. .

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Sunrise on the Reaping takes place during the 25th Hunger Games when Haymitch Abernathy is chosen to compete at the age of 16. Since it's the first Quarter Quell, double the amount of tributes are chosen, which means there's four from each District chosen. It doesn't come out until November 20, but the first reactions came in last week, and the prequel is already being called "a near perfect Hunger Games movie".

As excited as I am, I'm also over here on the edge of my seat over what Grace do next as the movie's press tour continues!