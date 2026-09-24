I'm Sad 99 To Beat's Season 2 Premiere Left Out My Favorite Big Brother Player

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 99 To Beat Season 2 premiere, "Do You Believe in Miracles?" Stream the episode with a Hulu subscription and read at your own risk!

The 2026 TV schedule blessed us with another season of 99 To Beat, also known as one of the best reality shows you might be sleeping on. Those who watched know that the Season 2 premiere was a grand old time, though I was disappointed that one of my favorite Big Brother players wasn't featured more.

In addition to a fan favorite of the Survivor crowd, 99 To Beat Season 2 welcomed BB 26 Houseguest Quinn Martin. Unfortunately, I wouldn't have known it had I not kept my eyes peeled during this episode, as I had no idea where he was for the majority of the episode.

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(Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Big Brother's Quinn Martin Was Barely In The 99 To Beat Season 2 Premiere

I saw Quinn about two times from the beginning to the end of the Season 2 premiere of 99 To Beat. There was a quick shot of him in the crowd preparing for the first competition, and another short one at the end of the episode that showed he had survived all the challenges of the day.

It's a shame, because Quinn was one of my favorite personalities of recent Big Brother seasons. He leaned into the idea of playing a villainous game, but was also a nice guy with a good sense of humor. 99 To Beat is a show that likes to showcase personalities, so I'm shocked to see him not get much attention.

(Image credit: Matthew Taplinger/CBS)

99 To Beat Waited A While To Reveal Former Reality Stars In Season 1, So I'm Hoping We'll See Him In The Future

I hope we'll see more of Quinn eventually, as 99 To Beat hesitated in Season 1 to show its reality show vets right off the bat. In fact, Big Brother 21 Houseguest Tommy Bracco went pretty far in the inaugural season, but didn't really get a spotlight until a few episodes in.

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I should also note that 99 To Beat doesn't typically highlight its contestants too much unless they're about to go home that episode. The fact that Quinn had almost zero camera time in the first episode may bode well for his overall run and suggest he'll go quite far in this game.

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All this to say, it's really hard to predict who is going to win a season of 99 To Beat. There are so many competitors, and the challenges are just so random that it's impossible to know who is going to do well and who will struggle. I will be rooting for Quinn as he continues on this season, and hoping he can get the win on this show that he missed out on over on CBS.

99 To Beat is on Fox on Wednesdays at 9:00 p.m. ET. Tune in to see one of the most fun reality shows on television right now, and also one of the weirder ones.