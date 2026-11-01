The Internet Had The Same Take After Meghan Markle’s Netflix Show Lost That Emmy… To Dogs

Meghan Markle was recently up for a big honor, thanks to one of her productions at Netflix. The Duchess of Sussex’s show, With Love, Meghan, was nominated for Outstanding Lifestyle Program at the 53rd Daytime Emmy Awards. The (non-televised) show took place this past Friday, October 30 in Los Angeles and, ultimately, Markle’s show didn’t win the award. Said honor was obtained by the dog-centric docuseries A Different Breed. Now, the Internet is sharing the same take on Markle’s series losing to one all about dogs.

With Love, Meghan – of which there are two seasons for Netflix subscription holders – sees Markle participation in beauty and home-based activities alongside special guests. Meanwhile, A Different Breed centers on dogs and their handlers as they compete in different athletic competitions. Upon learning that Markle’s show didn’t earn the gold trophy to Breed, a number of people took to X to share the same take about Markle losing the award to dogs. Check out just a few of the comments shared:

Imagine all that glossy Netflix hype, the carefully curated lifestyle branding and the Emmy nomination… only for With Love, Meghan to lose to a show about dogs. - @Summermoon49382

MEGHAN MARKLE LOST THE EMMY… TO THE DOGS! - @ViQueenie

Surprise, surprise—Meghan lost the Emmy to dogs & Cookie Queens lost to cat videos! - @fashionistaera

Meghan Markle really needs to have a word with the animal kingdom. First the cats took down Cookie Queens at the box office. Now the dogs have taken down With Love, Meghan at the Emmys. - @XOQueenEsther

Meghan Markle’s cooking and lifestyle show lost the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Lifestyle Program. To a show about dogs. I have nothing to add. Good boy. - @NightHeatDaily

The loss itself isn’t the only topic of discussion that’s been circulating in regard to Markle’s nomination. Some commenters are also bringing up the Duchess’ absence from the awards show. As of this writing, an official reason for Markle – who recently moved back to the UK with her husband, Prince Harry, and their two kids – has not been given. Regardless, some users seem upset about Markle not showing up for the event.

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With Love, Meghan made headlines even before its debut in March 2025, as the show’s release was deemed “tone deaf” by some pundits due to its release coinciding with the LA wildfires. Netflix eventually delayed the premiere. Amid its run, the show received poor reviews from critics and general audiences alike. Many have chastised the show for a few key details, including the presence of Le Creuset cookware, which was considered too fancy for the average kitchen. When asked about that during an event, Markle reportedly lifted her hands and asked, “This is a thing, in 2025?

This award loss comes in the wake of a series of business setbacks that have reportedly befallen Markle and Prince Harry. As referenced in the social media messages, their acclaimed documentary, Cookie Queens, flopped at the box office and was unable to beat a compilation film of the world’s best cat videos. There have also been varied reports about starts and stops for the deal Netflix has with Harry and Markle’s Archewell Productions banner.

I honestly never thought I’d be in the position to write about a Meghan Markle-fronted production losing to a show about dogs. But, of course, the last thing I’d ever want to do is diminish the efforts of A Different Breed’s producers. So, on that note, congratulations to that creative team for the win, and kudos to Markle and co. for getting nominated. Also, those who want to check out the canine-centered series can stream it with a Prime Video subscription.