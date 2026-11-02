I Didn’t Expect Johnny Depp To Have Jokes After Being Asked About Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 And Orlando Bloom

Johnny Depp is an accomplished character actor with a long and wildly successful career. Arguably one of Depp's best roles is as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, which are streaming in their entirety with a Disney+ subscription. I didn't expect the 63 year-old to have jokes when talking about possibly returning to the franchise alongside Orlando Bloom's Will Turner.

While Depp will return to theaters in Ebenezer this month, some moviegoers are hoping to see him return in a future Pirates of the Caribbean movie. During a recent interview with People, the Edward Scissorhands actor was asked about possibly returning to the beloved franchise, and responded with:

Well, I think we should have a contest of who can grow the fastest non-beard. Because neither of us can grow a beard, I don’t think. I can’t, for sure, but maybe he can. I don’t know.

Shots fired. Despite having facial hair in the Pirates of the Caribbean films, it turns out that neither Johnny Depp nor Orlando Bloom can actually grow a beard. While sidestepping whether or not he'd be down to return as Jack Sparrow, the Sweeney Todd actor was sure to poke fun at both himself, and his famous co-star.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

Ebenezer marks Depp's first real return to a big Hollywood movie since the verdict of his defamation trial with Amber Heard was revealed. He spent a few years living abroad and getting out of the spotlight, but he's back playing the title role of Ti West's forthcoming holiday movie. Only time will tell if the upcoming book to screen adaptation ends up being considered one of the best Christmas movies of all time, but it seems like a game changer for the actor.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Pictures)

There's been chatter about more Pirates movies for a few years. At one point multiple movies were in development, including one that would star Margot Robbie. Unfortunately, there hasn't been any concrete updates about one of these projects moving forward in the development process. Although with Johnny Depp returning to the big screen, I have to assume that the chatter surrounding the franchise, and his possible return as Captain Jack Sparrow, will get louder.

Depp starred as the protagonist in all five of the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, which ran in theaters from 2003 to 2017. The same can't be said for Orlando Bloom, who was absent for On Stranger Tides. He ended up returning in Dead Men Tell No Tales, which is the most recent installment in the action/adventure property.

All five of the Pirates of the Caribbean movies are streaming now on Disney+. Only time will tell if a sixth movie ends up being green lit by the powers that be at Disney, but there does seem to be a ton of chatter about that possibility online.