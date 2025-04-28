Diddy Didn't Manage To Change His Court Date, But Apparently Astrology Is The Reason For His Unease

Months after Sean “P. Diddy” Combs’ arrest, the rapper is set to stand trial for alleged offenses related to sex-trafficking. His court date is currently set for May 5 and will take place in New York. As Diddy’s lawyers have been compiling their legal defense, they’ve also made requests of the court, and they even filed a motion to have the case rescheduled. That request was ultimately denied, and it’s now being reported that Diddy was wary of the currently scheduled date due to astrological reasons.

It was during a hearing on April 18th that Diddy’s legal team requested that the court date be pushed back two months, with this move coming on the heels of a third federal indictment against the rapper. While the defense argued that they needed more time to develop its strategy, Judge Arun Subramanian reasoned that there was no need for a date change. Sources have since alleged to Marca that the “Victory” winner was adamant about making the change due to what he perceived to be negative “energy”:

He thinks the energy right now just isn't in his favor. He really believes in energy shifts and astrological timing.

According to the outlet, Sean Combs is a believer in Mercury retrograde and eclipses along with other Celestial conditions. It’s important to note that his attorneys have neither confirmed nor denied these claims, as of this writing. That speculation aside, what seems evident right now is that the case will proceed as planned. Also, while we can’t empirically chalk any of this up to bad juju of some kind, Combs has been hit with a legal loss or two ahead of the trial.

The past week saw Diddy being dealt a significant blow when it was ruled that the footage of him assaulting Cassie Ventura (the rapper’s former girlfriend who’s prepared to testify under her name) could be shown during the trial. Said footage was dropped in May 2024 by CNN, with Diddy’s legal team later accusing the company of altering the clip. The news network subsequently denied that assertion. All the while, the hip hop mogul’s lawyers have been working to keep claims from his various lawsuits out of the trial.

Sean Combs’ homes in the US were raided by federal agents in March 2024 as part of an investigation into a sex-trafficking operation. He’s since been charged with sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, arson and racketeering and could face up to life in prison. Combs has pleaded not guilty to the offenses, and he’s also denied wrongdoing when it comes to the many lawsuits he’s facing. When it comes to the latter situation, plaintiffs have accused him of sexual assault-related offenses and more.

As for the “Tell Me” performer’s defense, his lawyers have filed documents and shared some arguments already. In January, they argued that footage of Cassie Ventura at one of P. Diddy’s infamous Freak-Off parties illustrates “private sexual activity between fully consenting adults in a long-term relationship.” Recent days have also seen the lawyers argue that Diddy identifies with “swingers,” in that he enjoys having multiple sexual partners.

Sean Combs is currently being held in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center ahead of the trial. Among the information known about Combs’ prison stint is that he has limited access to a wi-fi-less laptop and can exercise at certain points of the day. (What’s also notable is that suspected killer Luigi Mangione is in the facility as well.) As for Combs’ case, since it’s unclear what the verdict will be, it can’t be said for sure whether his alleged astrological-based concerns will prove to be correct.