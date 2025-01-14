Diddy's Legal Team Dropped New Docs This Week, And There Are Some Big Claims In Them About The Now-Infamous 'Freak Offs'

Sean “P. Diddy” Combs’ alleged dealings remain a topic of conversation as he prepares to face trial this spring. The 55-year-old rapper was arrested in New York back in September 2024 and is currently facing both federal charges and a wave of lawsuits. What’s been widely discussed amidst Combs’ legal woes are the “Freak Offs” he reportedly held for years. Various individuals have spoken out about these events and, now, Combs’ legal team are making claims about the parties via legal documents.

What Did Sean Combs’ Team Say About The Freak Offs?

It’s been said that Freak Offs were events at which the Sean John figurehead would entertain guests by having young women perform sexual acts for them. Based on accounts from individuals with supposed knowledge of the parties, those ladies were either hired or coerced into entertaining guests in that way. Said events were also reportedly recorded in certain instances. Federal officials have since obtained nine videos captured from such parties, using those as evidence of purported misconduct.

However, Diddy’s legal team is arguing that the videos actually further the notion that their client is innocent of wrongdoing. Per legal documents obtained by Page Six, the lawyers believe the footage represents “private sexual activity between fully consenting adults in a long-term relationship.” This is specifically in reference to “Victim 1,” who’s reportedly Diddy’s longtime girlfriend, Cassie Ventura (via TMZ). It’s also argued that Ventura “not only consented but thoroughly enjoyed herself.”

A point of contention has also been the notion of whether the “Show Me Your Soul” performer held onto the footage himself. Now, his attorneys argue that the nine videos “directly refute the allegations that Mr. Combs kept these videos as ‘collateral’.” As they claim, the videos were “not on Mr. Combs’ devices” nor were they “not seized from his homes,” which were raided in early 2024 by the feds. The legal team also claims Cassie Ventura “kept these videos on her own device for years and produced them to the government herself,” while also saying she was “a willing participant in her private sex life with Mr. Combs.”

The now-38-year-old songstress and former girlfriend of Puff Daddy was also described as being “evidently happy, dominant and completely in control” in the videos. On that note, Sean Combs’ team also stated that there’s “no evidence of any violence, coercion, threats or manipulation whatsoever. As of this writing, the “Me & U” singer has yet to respond to the accusations leveled against her.

What’s Been Reported About Diddy And Cassie Ventura’s Relationship?

Cassie Ventura – known mononymously as Cassie – dated P. Diddy from 2007 to 2018. In November 2023, Cassie filed suit against her ex-partner, accusing him of alleged rape, sex trafficking and violence. While Diddy denied the claims, the lawsuit was settled less than 24 hours after the filing. March 2024 saw previously unreleased 2016 hotel footage drop, and it showed Diddy throwing Cassie to the ground as she tried to exit a room and eventually grabbing her by her shirt, before throwing an object at her.

Though he initially denied the allegations in the lawsuit, Sean Combs eventually apologized for his actions after the hotel video surfaced. His apology drew backlash from Cassie’s lawyers and disappointed responses from Slim Thug and others within the hip hop community. Cassie’s suit was the first of many lawsuits that would eventually be filed against Combs on the grounds of alleged sexual assault and more.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At present, Diddy is facing federal charges of alleged sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, racketeering, arson and more. The businessman is currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he’ll remain ahead of his trial. How these Freak Off videos ultimately factor into the court case remain to be seen.