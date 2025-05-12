Diddy's Sex Trafficking Trial Finalizes Jury Selection After Defense Claimed Racial Discrimination Was A Factor

The trial of Sean “P. Diddy Combs” is now in full swing, with the legal proceedings beginning in earnest a week ago. At that time, the jury selection process began, and it was reported that finalizing jurors could be difficult due to individuals having preconceived notions about Combs’ sex-trafficking-related charges and the rumors surrounding him. However, as of today, the jury is officially set. That development came after one of the 55-year-old rapper’s lawyers made a claim involving racial discrimination.

Why The Defense Accused Prosecutors Of Racial Discrimination When Striking Jurors

Diddy’s trial is underway in New York, where Judge Arun Subramanian is presiding over the case. While the jury pool initially included more than 45, according to TMZ, it’s now been narrowed down to 18. More specifically, there are 12 jurors on the actual panel, and there are 6 alternates in place. With that, opening statements can now officially be given. However, before that was all settled, Diddy’s defense attorney, Marc Agnifilo, called out the prosecution for several prospective jurors who were struck from the case.

Apparently, seven Black jurors were struck amid the selection process, with Marc Agnifilo arguing that it represented a “pattern.” The reasoning for excluding those individuals was ultimately explained by AUSA Maurene Comey, who attributed the moves to a number of factors. Comey stated that the prospective jurors’ prior knowledge of the case as well as their feelings about law enforcement. In some cases, some of the individuals apparently spoke limited English, and another was accused of having an “agenda.”

The arguments from the defense ultimately didn’t hold up in the courtroom, however. According to USA Today, Judge Subramanian determined that the defense “failed to show purposeful discrimination.” On that note, it would appear that each juror is now locked in for what could be a lengthy trial.

Diddy Is Facing Multiple Charges, As His Legal Team Builds Its Case

In September 2024, Sean Combs was arrested in New York months after federal agents raided his homes in the United States as part of a sex-trafficking operation. The “Let’s Get It” performer is facing two counts of sex trafficking, two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, and a count of racketeering conspiracy. Combs, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, faces up to life in prison.

Ahead of the case, Diddy was handed a few legal losses. One of those setbacks was the fact that the 2016 hotel footage of the rapper assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, could be used as evidence despite not being explicitly tied to the federal case. (Ventura is also set to testify in court.) Diddy was dealt another blow when the judge ruled that newer sex-trafficking allegations against the Grammy winner could be mentioned during the case as well.

As P. Diddy's trial continues, further updates from the courtroom are sure to arrive. Whether those will include further claims from the defense or the prosecution involving the specifics of this set of legal proceedings remains to be seen.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More to come...