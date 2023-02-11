John Stamos Is Allegedly 'Devastated' His Full House Family Is Falling Apart In The Wake Of Candace Cameron Bure Comments And Other Incidents

Those who are familiar with the Full House franchise are likely aware that the cast of the TV property are incredibly close. Over the years, John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Lori Loughlin and their co-stars have fostered tight bonds both on and off camera. However, from the outside looking in, it would seem that the tight-knit group has been rattled by a few elements, including Cameron Bure’s traditional marriage comments . The actors themselves haven’t spoken out on the state of their relationships, but a source now claims is allegedly “devastated” that his found family is seemingly falling apart.

This rumor allegedly comes from one of the actor’s friends, who spoke with RadarOnline.com . The unnamed source referred to his purported pal as “a get-along kind of guy” and claims that the Jesse Katsopolis actor “really believed” in the themes conveyed by he and his co-stars’ two sitcoms. With that, it apparently pains him to see his family in disarray at this time:

John has always wanted everything to be perfect for his TV family. He's devastated it's turned upside down.

The first conflict to truly cause strife amongst the group was Lori Loughlin’s college admissions scandal, which saw her serve two months in federal prison. John Stamos has since defended Loughlin but, as the source mentioned to RadarOnline, he “caught a lot of crap for defending Lori” and that’s purportedly why he’s opted not to speak on Candace Cameron Bure’s situation. In November 2022, Cameron Bure stirred up controversy after she stated that Great American Family would heavily feature traditional marriage, likely meaning that LGBTQ+ relationships would not be featured.

This stance apparently brought the actress into conflict with her on-screen sister, Jodie Sweetin. After JoJo Siwa spoke out against Candace Cameron Bure’s comments, Sweetin supported the pop star and has since spoken out about being an LGBTQ+ ally . One of the latest updates on their reported squabble alleges that Cameron Bure was upset with Sweetin for publicly taking a stance on the matter as opposed to speaking with her one-on-one first.

These controversies apparently aren’t the only situations that are said to be weighing on John Stamos, as he’s also still processing the death of Bob Saget – his longtime friend and co-star. The beloved actor and comedian died in January after experiencing blunt head trauma. Stamos, who sentimentally eulogized Saget , got real about mourning his friend at the funeral, which contributed to what he called “the hardest day” of his life . His alleged friend also said:

Losing Bob and seeing his other co-stars' lives take strange turns have really been tough on him.

It’s fair to say that the cast has been through a lot over the past few years. However, there may be reason to believe that the tension is cooling off. Some Full House stars are getting ready to reunite , as Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber and Dave Coulier will all appear at ‘90s Con in March. Only time will tell whether Cameron Bure and Sweetin will address any differences they have and whether they, John Stamos and their colleagues can re-establish the tight bond they once had.