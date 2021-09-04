How John Stamos Celebrated Big Shot’s Season 2 Renewal At Disney+

Disney+'s Big Shot has provided avid John Stamos fans with an entertaining showcase for the actor's abilities, much like ER once did. As a result, Stamos’ temperamental Marvyn Korn has become another beloved character in his acting repertoire. Well, that love for the character and series has translated into some major news, as it was announced that Big Shot has been renewed for a second season. And of course, the beloved star hopped on social media to celebrate the good news.

The Big Shot star took to his Instagram to share the amazing news. John Stamos couldn’t contain his excitement over the Disney+ series getting a Season 2 pickup. Stamos took the moment to shout out the House of Mouse for believing in the sports drama series. The Full House alum captioned the special announcement by stating:

S2! This show represents everything Disney is to me — family, inclusion, unity but at its core, @BigShotseries is about guts and heart, and that’s exactly what @disneyplus demonstrated by giving us a second season.

Big Shot’s second season renewal wasn’t too much of a surprise, as the series has received favorable praise from both critics and viewers. During its first season, the show also became one of Disney+’s most highly-viewed properties, which was more than enough to pave the way for a second season. This didn’t pass John Stamos’ barometer, either. He also took the time to highlight the show’s cast and crew as well as the producers, including David E. Kelley, for his momentous occasion. And Stamos appropriately used some sports metaphors to show his appreciation for the fans’ support.

But John Stamos wasn’t done celebrating the Season 2 pickup. The actor also revealed the Disney+ series helped check a box on his own personal list of goals. With this, the Big Shot star used the moment to send out an inspirational message to his followers:

As I live out a little piece of my dream, I wish each of you the realization of little pieces of your dreams. We all deserve our BIG SHOT, right? Right. XO JS

The Fuller House vet appeared to be grateful to everyone for making Big Shot a success. Using the renewal to send out some inspiration makes the series and its connection to its fans even more endearing. And you have to love that John Stamos allowed the moment to be bigger than him. If you want to see Stamos and the cast celebrating the Season 2 renewal, check out his full Instagram video below:

With a second season on the horizon, Big Shot is bound to amp up the drama on and off the court. Hopefully, John Stamos will be back to full health by the time cameras start shooting again. He recently underwent a small procedure to correct an issue with his “trigger finger.” Thankfully, he came out on the other side feeling better and was grateful to the nurses and doctors for the successful surgery.

The Disney+ series certainly showed a new side of the veteran performer. I mean, seeing him play temperamental and ornery is in stark contrast to the cool and charming vibes that come with portraying Uncle Jessie. Though based on the clip in his post, he appears to love doing the sports drama series as much as he did his time on Fuller House. It's currently unclear when Big Shot Season 2 will premiere on Disney+ though, if you've yet to check out the show, make sure you check out the first season now.