Disney+'s Percy Jackson Series Has Finally Cast The Lead Character, And Now It Actually Feels Real

Disney+ currently has numerous TV projects in various stages of development, including fare from Marvel, Star Wars and more. One of the small-screen projects that’s been gestating for quite a while now, though, is the new adaptation of the young adult book series Percy Jackson and the Olympians. The streamer has been working closely with author Rick Riordan to ensure that his stories are brought to life the way he envisioned. Well, after having been in the works for a few years, the series has now tapped a star to play the titular character, and the casting actually makes the show feel more real than ever.

It’s been confirmed directly by the streamer (opens in new tab) that up-and-coming actor Walker Scobell will play the role of Percy Jackson on the show. Scobell recently made his theatrical debut in Netflix’s The Adam Project, in which he played the 12-year-old version of Ryan Reynolds’ lead character. At the moment, the rising star is also set to appear in Paramount Picture’s Secret Headquarters, a superhero movie set to hit theaters later this year.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians tells the story of a 12-year-old boy, who learns he’s a modern-day demigod. As he comes to understand his extraordinary abilities, he finds himself accused of stealing Zeus’ master lightning bolt. As a result, Jackson, with his allies in tow, must travel across the United States in order to bring order to Olympus.

Those who’ve seen Walker Scobell’s work in The Adam Project and are familiar with Rick Riordan’s protagonist are sure to be excited by this casting. Jackson can be described as a witty and somewhat compulsive kid, though he proves that he has a heart of gold. Scobell managed to perfectly convey humor, affection and rambunctiousness through his turn as young Adam Reed in the Netflix film. The actor should end up being a perfect fit for the part.

Die-hard fans of the Greek mythology-infused franchise likely know that the series has been a long time coming. It was in May 2020 that Rick Riordan took to Twitter to confirm that his beloved books were being adapted for a streaming show. From there, Riordan has kept fans updated on the work that’s being done. In 2021, the author acknowledged that development seemed to be “taking forever” but stressed that it’s “critical” for the creative team to lay out the groundwork accordingly. The writer eventually gave a more official confirmation of the production this past January.

Percy Jackson devotees are hoping for the best and have a list of things they’re hoping the Disney+ show gets right. The two feature film adaptations that were released in the 2010s were panned by fans, critics and the series’ creator. That’s likely why he’s taking his time while working with the House of Mouse to produce this new take on the mythos. And should he get his way, the production could rival The Mandalorian and WandaVision in terms of scope.

The scribe’s past comments were likely enough to keep hyped, but news of Walker Scobell’s casting is even more exciting to hear -- effectively making the show feel closer than ever. It’s likely that other casting announcements could arrive sooner rather than later, and it’ll be interesting to see who ends up joining Scobell on this mythological adventure.

A release date for Disney+’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians has yet to be announced.