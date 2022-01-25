It’s Official 'Demigods': Percy Jackson Is Coming To Streaming, And Rick Riordan Has A Message For The Fans

Though news about a potential Percy Jackson series potentially heading to Disney+ has been a buzzworthy topic in recent months – former franchise star Alexandra Daddario even weighed in – it was only this morning that a possible series became official, official. Since fans of the franchise extend to both the big screen and the popular series of books about the character, his cohorts and a whole bunch of mythology, it’s only natural that author Rick Riordan made the announcement.

In fact, the prolific author took to YouTube to share the news with his “Demigods,” aka his fans. I’ve read all the Percy Jackson books and I had no idea "Demigods" was a thing, but it makes total sense and is a pretty solid fandom name, if I do say so myself. You can check out the full message straight from the author’s mouth, below.

According to the author "the wait is over" for the new series, as both Riordan and Disney+ announced today that Percy Jackson is officially coming. The company dropped some details about the new project, as well. Riordan and Black Sails' Jon Steinberg will be writing the pilot episode for the new streaming series, for one. After Disney gave the new series the greenlight, James Bobin was also hired to direct the pilot episode for the series.

Casting has just gotten started for the series, so we don't have a giant announcement on that front yet, but it sounds like a reimagining of the books, and something separate from what the movies did.

This is particularly notable given that 20th Century Fox ultimately only produced two of the Percy Jackson and the Olympian franchise books and Rick Riordan didn't have a particularly positive relationship with the studio when those were being made, unlike what seems to be happening here. There are five main books in Rick Riordan's series and plenty of storytelling to potentially work through on Disney+. The House of Mouse acquired the series as part of its acquisition of Fox, which was completed back in 2019.

Of course, the idea of a new series isn't brand new. Disney+ has been mentioning it in its plans since at least May of 2020, and we've already looked into everything we hope the Percy Jackson series explores, some of which we hope is different than what the films attempted. Rick Riordan actually previously addressed the delays on the series, noting that Percy Jackson is planned to be a "massive project" and the foundling streaming network wanted to make sure they got it right.

I know this seems like it is taking forever, but we are laying the groundwork for a massive project, and it is absolutely critical that we get the first script correct. It will set the tone, style and pace for the entire show.

Now that it's getting off the ground, we should still expect it to take some time to get casting together and move forward with filming. But the good news is this is a greenlight, it's official and fans no longer need to speculate about what's coming, because there should only be good and concrete news related to the project moving forward.