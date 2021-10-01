Disney+’s Sister Act 3 Just Took A Massive Step Forward

Sister Act and Sister Act 2 are two of iconic actor and celebrity Whoopi Goldberg’s most beloved movies. After a few years of talk, a third installment is finally shaping into something real. After being announced in 2018, and then shortly after was confirmed to be coming to Disney+ . Great news for sister Act fans, the project is finally moving forward.

According to Deadline , Sister Act 3 is gaining momentum, and its development is speeding up as it has now found its director and writer. Tim Federle, who has directed the animated film Ferdinand and has had success reviving musical dramas in the past with High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, has been tapped to direct with Madhuri Shekar writing the script. Whoopi Goldberg will be a producer on the film alongside Tyler Perry.

Sister Act 3 will star Whoopi Goldberg, who will be reprising her role as Deloris Van Cartier Goldberg has said in the past that she wouldn’t be in much of Sister Act 3, saying that Disney wanted to cast another actor to lead the film, but the Deadline report says the third Sister Act will, in fact, star and be produced by the EGOT-winning icon.

Sister Act followed Whoopi Goldberg as Deloris, a lounge singer, who has to go into hiding at a nun convent sister after witnessing a mob-related murder. She takes over the convent choir, injecting some soulfulness into the uptight nuns until her behavior threatens to reveal her identity to the men trying to find her. It will be interesting to see what direction the story for Sister Act 3 is, and it’s very encouraging to see that Whoopi Goldberg will be heavily involved.

Disney+ continues to expand its library with properties that will boost its Marvel Star Wars and animated films that have brought it so many subscribers. Sister Act 3 is a good sign for people looking for revivals of some past franchises that can serve as something that brings nostalgia but also might open the door for more possibilities for it on Disney+. Disney+ might consider adding advertisements to the service, but it would be different from ads on something like Hulu, but hopefully, it stays ad-free.