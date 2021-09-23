Will Star Wars: Visions Return For Season 2 On Disney+? Here’s What The Producer Says

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The latest addition to the Star Wars franchise has arrived, with Star Wars: Visions now playing on Disney+. This anime anthology series is comprised of nine unique shorts put together by six different Japanese animation studios, and while some of these stories’ inclusion in the official canon is questionable, they nonetheless provide a “diverse” perspective on Star Wars lore. So is it possible that we could see another round of Visions shorts come to Disney+ someday, i.e. Star Wars: Visions Season 2?

I recently had the opportunity to interview Star Wars: Visions executive producer James Waugh and producer Kanako Shirasaki, and among the things I asked about was if we could expect more Visions shorts in the future, or if this was just a one-time thing? Here’s what Waugh had to say about that:

The answer is I don’t know. I think Visions is a pretty resilient idea, and I think it allows us to explore all types of creative possibilities with the Star Wars galaxy, and really let the best of the best at their craft celebrate Star Wars and celebrate their medium. We’re seeing a little expansion right now when it comes to connective experiences to Star Wars: Visions. We’re seeing the novel Emma Mieko is writing for Del Rey, we’re seeing some really cool products and things like that.

So while Star Wars: Visions Season 2 isn’t in the cards at this moment, James Waugh noted that fans of the shorts that this corner of the Star Wars franchise already set to grow a bit soon. The novel he mentioned is called Star Wars Visions: Ronin: A Visions Novel, and it reunites viewers with Ronin, the protagonist of “The Duel” who was voiced in the English dub by Chicago Med’s Brian Tee. So for those of you who liked that particular short and want to learn more about its central character, that book comes out on October 12.

James Waugh also clarified that just because Star Wars: Visions 2 isn’t being developed right now, that doesn’t mean it couldn’t happen in the future. For now, he and the rest of the creative talent that worked on the Disney+ series are waiting to see how this first round of shorts is received by the public. As Waugh put it:

Could Visions scale into other places? We’re having those conversations right now of how far we want to take it. As far as more shorts, as of right now, that’s not necessarily something we are actively planning, but we definitely reserve the right to say… Look, everybody’s bought in on Visions, we really love the potential, we are deeply passionate about these shorts. We just sort of hope the audience and the fandom and the communities, and if they [feel the same way], I think there is a real possibility for that, but we have to see how people react next week and assess.

With Star Wars: The Bad Batch having finished its first season last month and The Book of Boba Fett not set to premiere until sometime in December, Star Wars: Visions will keep fans occupied on the exclusive Disney+ content front for several months, so make sure you’re subscribed to the platform if you want to watch them. Along with Brian Tee, some of the notable actors who supplied their voices for Visions’ English dubs include David Harbour, George Takei, Lucy Liu, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Neil Patrick Harris, Alison Brie, Jordan Fisher, Simu Liu, Masi Oka and Henry Golding.

Naturally we’ll let you know if Star Wars: Visions does end up scoring a second season, but in the meantime, learn what else the franchise set in a galaxy far, far away has coming up by browsing through our Star Wars movies and TV shows guide.