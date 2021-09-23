Will Star Wars: Visions Return For Season 2 On Disney+? Here’s What The Producer Says
By Adam Holmes
The latest addition to the Star Wars franchise has arrived, with Star Wars: Visions now playing on Disney+. This anime anthology series is comprised of nine unique shorts put together by six different Japanese animation studios, and while some of these stories’ inclusion in the official canon is questionable, they nonetheless provide a “diverse” perspective on Star Wars lore. So is it possible that we could see another round of Visions shorts come to Disney+ someday, i.e. Star Wars: Visions Season 2?
I recently had the opportunity to interview Star Wars: Visions executive producer James Waugh and producer Kanako Shirasaki, and among the things I asked about was if we could expect more Visions shorts in the future, or if this was just a one-time thing? Here’s what Waugh had to say about that:
So while Star Wars: Visions Season 2 isn’t in the cards at this moment, James Waugh noted that fans of the shorts that this corner of the Star Wars franchise already set to grow a bit soon. The novel he mentioned is called Star Wars Visions: Ronin: A Visions Novel, and it reunites viewers with Ronin, the protagonist of “The Duel” who was voiced in the English dub by Chicago Med’s Brian Tee. So for those of you who liked that particular short and want to learn more about its central character, that book comes out on October 12.
James Waugh also clarified that just because Star Wars: Visions 2 isn’t being developed right now, that doesn’t mean it couldn’t happen in the future. For now, he and the rest of the creative talent that worked on the Disney+ series are waiting to see how this first round of shorts is received by the public. As Waugh put it:
With Star Wars: The Bad Batch having finished its first season last month and The Book of Boba Fett not set to premiere until sometime in December, Star Wars: Visions will keep fans occupied on the exclusive Disney+ content front for several months, so make sure you’re subscribed to the platform if you want to watch them. Along with Brian Tee, some of the notable actors who supplied their voices for Visions’ English dubs include David Harbour, George Takei, Lucy Liu, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Neil Patrick Harris, Alison Brie, Jordan Fisher, Simu Liu, Masi Oka and Henry Golding.
Naturally we’ll let you know if Star Wars: Visions does end up scoring a second season, but in the meantime, learn what else the franchise set in a galaxy far, far away has coming up by browsing through our Star Wars movies and TV shows guide.
