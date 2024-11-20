Doctor Who's Steven Moffat Used A Specific Word To Describe Nicola Coughlan's Character In The Christmas Special, And Now I'm Worried

Doctor Who has done a good job at releasing thought-provoking details about the upcoming holiday special that will stream for those with a Disney+ subscription on Christmas Day. There was a lot of buzz when we learned at SDCC that Nicola Coughlan would be the big guest star for "Joy To The World." Now, we have a bit more info on the Bridgerton actress's character, and Steven Moffat used a specific word to describe her that has me worried.

Moffat will return once again to Doctor Who after he was practically begged by current showrunner Russell T. Davies. I am not worried about the episode set to air at the end of the 2024 TV schedule, especially with how well he worked with Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor However, I worry about Nicola Coughlan's Joy, especially after this latest news.

How Steven Moffat Described Nicola Coughlan's Performance In The Christmas Special

As we were reminded in a recent interview with Radio Times, Steven Moffat used the word "heartbreaking" to refer to Nicola Coughlan's performance as Joy. That's not exactly the kind of adjective I'd use to describe some of the best Christmas movies, but it does feel par for the course when it comes to Doctor Who.

It often feels like a coin flip whether the holiday special will have a happy or sad ending, and based on that one word, I'm now feeling more certain it could be a downer episode this Christmas. In short, I'd have some tissues at the ready for those planning to watch it on the big holiday.

Is Steven Moffat Preparing To Kill Another Doctor Who Companion?

Nicola Coughlan's Joy looks like she'll become a temporary companion of The Doctor in the Christmas special. And, unfortunately, Steven Moffat has a reputation when it comes to companions.

He's played a part in the exits of Amy Pond and Rory Williams, who were sent back in time by the Weeping Angels and died of old age. He was also the showrunner when Clara Oswald was sacrificed, and Bill Potts was doomed to a life in an oil spill. He also wrote the death of The Doctor's wife, River Song, who we briefly thought could be Ruby Sunday's mother not too long ago.

Take that, plus the knowledge that The Doctor will take on a long-time adversary from the past, and it feels like the perfect formula for Doctor Who to give an emotional send-off to a character we only just met.

It's a shame if that is the case, as I like the Derry Girls actress, and I want her around for more adventures. That said, actors who have appeared in Doctor Who previously have popped up playing other characters before, so it wouldn't be too wild if Joy gets killed off and Coughlan popped in again as another character. Even so, I'd rather her character survive the Christmas special, but we'll just have to wait and see what happens.

Tune in for the Doctor Who Christmas special on Disney+ on Christmas Day. I'll be watching whether it makes me cry or not, and I encourage others to do the same after going through their holiday festivities.