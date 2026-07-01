Dutton Ranch Just Made A Big Change Behind The Scenes That Makes Season 2 Even More Exciting To Me

The past two months have been pretty huge for the Yellowstone franchise, first with Luke Grimes’ Marshals closing out its first season with a danger-filled finale, and now with Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly’s Dutton Ranch set to wrap up its own violent and emotionally hectic freshman outing. (To say nothing of Taylor Sheridan recently reflecting on Kevin Costner’s exit drama.) The latter series also suffered a behind-the-scenes blow when creator and showrunner Chad Feehan exited the series.

Thankfully, that empty saddle has now been filled with a TV vet whose past efforts have me feeling pretty confident that Season 2 is in good hands, and he’s got experience writing for one of the greatest TV characters to ever wear a cowboy hat. (I’m talking about Justified’s Raylan Givens, for those keeping score.)

Dutton Ranch Has Added SEAL Team Creator Benjamin Cavell As New Showrunner

Though Taylor Sheridan-produced series often promote from within — Feehan created and ran Lawman: Bass Reeves before being tapped for the Yellowstone follow-up — the Powers That Be looked outside the box for the Season 2 boss, and Benjamin Cavell is a pretty solid option who checks the right boxes.

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As mentioned above, Cavell was a writer and producer on Justified, an A+ neo-western if there ever was one, for all six seasons. That alone would make him a gem to write dialogue for the Duttons, and if he can use his connections to somehow bring Timothy Olyphant or Walton Goggins into this world, I would get a full-size tattoo of Beth’s face on my back. (Not a legally binding promise.)

(Image credit: Paramount)

Beyond that, Cavell’s biggest career plus is being the creator of the David Boreanaz-starring military drama SEAL Team, which shifted from CBS to Paramount+ in the middle of its fifth season. There’s a fun Sheridan-verse connection here as well. When Cavell exited his showrunner duties on SEAL Team, he was replaced by Spencer Hudnut, who went on to co-create and showrun Marshals.

Benjamin Cavell also has a pair of Stephen King adaptations under his belt. He first developed Paramount+’s limited series version of The Stand a few years ago, and more recently created MGM+’s The Institute, with Season 2 on the list of upcoming horror TV shows that I’m especially pumped for. (Homeland and Sneaky Pete are also on his resume.)

I don't expect Cavell to bring quirky supernatural elements to Dutton Ranch, but I also wouldn't complain too much if it happened. Rip Wheeler vs. Randall Flagg would be the ultimate Season 2 showdown, but it's just not in the cards.

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Before seeing what the new showrunner will do for these characters, we still have to see how things will play out in Dutton Ranch's Season 1 finale, which is set to stream via Paramount+ subscription on Friday, July 3.