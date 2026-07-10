Cole Hauser Said A Dutton Ranch Character Will Be More ‘Integral’ In Season 2, And I Have Questions

There’s one character on Dutton Ranch who is simultaneously the person I trust most and the person I have the most questions about. Thankfully, we’ll get to learn more about them in Season 2 of Dutton Ranch , according to Cole Hauser. So, now that he’s confirmed that this character will be “integral” as the Yellowstone show continues, I’ve got some questions I need answered.

Now, the character I’m talking about here is Ed Harris’ Everett McKinney , the friendly veterinarian who also has quite the history with the Jackson family. He proved to be a great ally to Rip and Beth during the season. However, his past makes me wonder where exactly his allegiances lie. Thankfully, Hauser’s comments make me believe that we’ll get to explore all that as this spinoff continues.

Cole Hauser Made It Clear Ed Harris Will Play A Big Role In Season 2

This conversation about the role Harris will play in Season 2 came up as Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly were discussing the end of Dutton Ranch’s first season and how their relationship with Annette Bening’s Beulah could change. Considering Mariano feels like the true villain of the show now, the Beth actress mentioned that there’s room for her and Rip to “collaborate” with Beulah. That led to Hauser bringing up Everett and his potential role in the story. He told TV Insider :

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Let’s not forget about the great Ed Harris. We also have him, and he’s going to become a very important, integral part of Season 2. And for both Kelly and I, obviously Annette is phenomenal, but I cannot wait to work more with him. He’s such an amazing American actor that I think was used very sparingly this year. We’re going to make sure that he is a big part of helping us moving forward in whatever capacity.

Well, that’s very exciting to hear, and I only got more enthused as Kelly Reilly noted that Season to is “going to feel very much more Ed’s show.” She explained that alongside her and Hauser, Harris, and Bening lead the series. Overall, these comments made it clear that both Beulah and Everett will be even bigger players in Season 2. And that is great to hear since I feel like we don’t know that much about Ed Harris’ character.

I Have Two Questions About Everett