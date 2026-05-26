I Knew Dutton Ranch's Ratings Would Be Big, But My Jaw Is Still On The Floor

Much like peanut butter and jelly make for an undeniable pairing, as do Taylor Sheridan and massive TV audiences. Yellowstone set the high bar at a point when viewership and ratings data started to look dire everywhere else, and the creator’s streaming series like Landman continue to top each other’s records for biggest numbers. Knowing all that, I was certainly ready for Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser’s sequel series Dutton Ranch to crush out, but I still didn’t foresee its totals being that impressive.

The first two episodes of Dutton Ranch became available to stream via Paramount+ subscription on Sunday, May 11, with both eps also airing linearly on Paramount Network that same evening. And fans were more than ready for it, to the point where the spinoff series can now lay claim to being the biggest original series premiere on the streaming service to date. Not a small boast after shows like Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, Lioness and Landman have all been so successful.

To get more into the nitty gritty, Paramount is touting Nielsen’s data pointing to a total of 12.9 million viewers tuning into Dutton Ranch during its first seven days of release! That's huge! Compare that to the stats for Landman’s 2024 premiere, which brought in around 5.2 million viewers across Paramount+ and Paramount Network. At the time, that was the best premiere since Yellowstone prequel brought in 7.4 million viewers with its arrival.

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That total tops the majority of all broadcast and cable shows, where even delayed-viewing totals don’t often rise up beyond 10 million viewers, at least not for only a week’s time. As such, Dutton Ranch could already end up being one of the most-watched shows of the year, even if that peak audience has a dropoff. But I doubt any such dropoff is imminent. It’s not like it’s suddenly going to get less interesting to watch Annette Bening’s John-esque antagonist Beulah Jackson.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

What's more, Dutton Ranch's also brought quite a few eyeballs to Paramount Network that Sunday night: 2.9 million total viewers were on hand to watch the two-episode stretch on the night of the premiere. (And not across the first seven days.) The first episode got 1.9 million, while Ep 2 held onto that last million.

All in all, it'd be somewhat safe to say that 15 million people or so watched the series premiere, which saw Beth and Rip pulling away from their longtime home in Montana to move down to Texas. (Don't expect any immediate Marshals crossovers, even though Reilly and others want them to happen.)

Dutton Ranch is Taylor Sheridan's latest creation to premiere on Paramount+, though it was only in March when Michelle Pfeiffer's The Madison debuted (though not as a Yellowstone follow-up as it was initially described.) The series was viewed as Sheridan's biggest launch yet with 8 million viewers across its first 10 days.

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By and large, Dutton Ranch's debut numbers have crushed everything in its path and everything in its past. Although I do have to question why Paramount detailed the viewership split between Eps 1 and 2 on the linear TV channel, and why the streaming audience didn't get the same breakdown. Since it's not automatically clear if the first and second eps shared a similar audience total, or if millions more watched the first ep compared to #2. Perhaps Paramount+'s execs are the only ones who could answer that.

Hopefully we'll get some stats for Episode 3 soon, but in the meantime, check out the trailer for the upcoming fourth episode:

Dutton Ranch 1x04 Promo "Start with a Bullet" (HD) Yellowstone spinoff series - YouTube Watch On

Dutton Ranch is here to put its ratings-topping brand all the other shows on the 2026 TV schedule, and streams new episodes on Fridays on Paramount+, which air later that night on Paramount Network at 8:00 p.m. ET.