I Can’t Get Over Why Kelly Reilly And Annette Bening Were Both ‘Nervous’ To Act Against Each Other In Dutton Ranch

Two powerhouses are about to face off in Dutton Ranch, as Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton moves down to Texas to a land where Annette Bening’s Beulah Jackson holds a lot of power. In a lot of ways, it feels like Beth will meet her match with Beulah . So, with that in mind, and seeing as Bening is the latest A-lister to join the world of Taylor Sheridan shows while Reilly is a beloved veteran of the Yellowstone universe, I asked them about filming together. Surprisingly, they were both very “nervous” about it.

Ahead of Dutton Ranch’s premiere on the 2026 TV schedule , I spoke to Bening and Reilly about what’s to come in this highly anticipated sequel. Specifically, we chatted about the dynamic between Reilly’s Beth and Bening’s Beulah , and I wondered what it was like to film their first scene together. According to the Yellowstone star, it was quite nerve-wracking, as she recalled:

I was nervous. I didn't want to mess up in front of Annette. I hold her in such high regard as an actress whom I've admired forever. And to have her come and join us made our show pretty legit, like I felt honored that she came along and Ed Harris with Cole [Hauser] and I, and Finn [Little] and this amazing cast. So I do remember being nervous and sort of having to have a word with myself a little bit. But kind of then, just the joy of it by the end of when we got into the scene, and we really started to play, just how honored I am to work with her.

Well, that certainly makes sense. Annette Bening is a legend, and she’s been considered that for a long time. So, it really was a very big deal that she was joining Dutton Ranch. Plus, alongside her, Ed Harris joined the cast , alongside many others, to round out a whole new ensemble of characters that will surround Rip and Beth.

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All around, it’s very exciting. So, I can see why Reilly was nervous, especially when it came to Bening, who plays such a pivotal ranch owner in this show. However, she wasn’t the only one who was nervous. The Grifters actress felt a bit anxious about it as well, telling me:

I was nervous too, because I, of course, had seen Yellowstone, and I was so captivated by what Kelly was doing as an actress. So I was nervous. And then I thought, ‘Well, yeah, what's that like? Like, how is she on set?’

From Bening’s point of view, I’d assume that joining such a well-established world could be intimidating. Plus, for years, Kelly Reilly has commanded the screen as Beth (you can see her do that in Yellowstone with a Peacock subscription ). So, going toe-to-toe with her is quite the ask. However, after the American President actress got to set, she quickly locked in with Reilly, as she explained:

And I saw all of the things that you see when you meet Kelly. I mean, just incredible professionalism. But then also, you know, when you're working well, there is a little bit of uncertainty. Okay? So it is part of your psyche as an actor that wants to plan, because then somehow you know you're safe. But that's, of course, the opposite of what we really want. What we really want is to not know and to be awake and alive to the moment. So that's the fun of it.

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Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. This includes Yellowstone's spinoffs, like Dutton Ranch and Marshals.

Annette Bening went on to say that working with Kelly Reilly was “such a joy.” She also felt the same way about collaborating with Rip actor Cole Hauser, as well as Harris, who plays Everett McKinney.

I don’t know about you, but most of the time, the most nerve-wracking experiences are the best ones. And that’s the energy I got from Reilly and Bening. While they were nervous to collaborate, they are electric on screen as Beth and Beulah, and it was clear that they adored working together.

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