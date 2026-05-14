I Can’t Get Over Why Kelly Reilly And Annette Bening Were Both ‘Nervous’ To Act Against Each Other In Dutton Ranch
Even legends get nervous.
Two powerhouses are about to face off in Dutton Ranch, as Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton moves down to Texas to a land where Annette Bening’s Beulah Jackson holds a lot of power. In a lot of ways, it feels like Beth will meet her match with Beulah. So, with that in mind, and seeing as Bening is the latest A-lister to join the world of Taylor Sheridan shows while Reilly is a beloved veteran of the Yellowstone universe, I asked them about filming together. Surprisingly, they were both very “nervous” about it.
Ahead of Dutton Ranch’s premiere on the 2026 TV schedule, I spoke to Bening and Reilly about what’s to come in this highly anticipated sequel. Specifically, we chatted about the dynamic between Reilly’s Beth and Bening’s Beulah, and I wondered what it was like to film their first scene together. According to the Yellowstone star, it was quite nerve-wracking, as she recalled:
Well, that certainly makes sense. Annette Bening is a legend, and she’s been considered that for a long time. So, it really was a very big deal that she was joining Dutton Ranch. Plus, alongside her, Ed Harris joined the cast, alongside many others, to round out a whole new ensemble of characters that will surround Rip and Beth.
All around, it’s very exciting. So, I can see why Reilly was nervous, especially when it came to Bening, who plays such a pivotal ranch owner in this show. However, she wasn’t the only one who was nervous. The Grifters actress felt a bit anxious about it as well, telling me:
From Bening’s point of view, I’d assume that joining such a well-established world could be intimidating. Plus, for years, Kelly Reilly has commanded the screen as Beth (you can see her do that in Yellowstone with a Peacock subscription). So, going toe-to-toe with her is quite the ask. However, after the American President actress got to set, she quickly locked in with Reilly, as she explained:
Paramount+: from $8.99 a month/$89.99 a year
Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. This includes Yellowstone's spinoffs, like Dutton Ranch and Marshals.
Annette Bening went on to say that working with Kelly Reilly was “such a joy.” She also felt the same way about collaborating with Rip actor Cole Hauser, as well as Harris, who plays Everett McKinney.
I don’t know about you, but most of the time, the most nerve-wracking experiences are the best ones. And that’s the energy I got from Reilly and Bening. While they were nervous to collaborate, they are electric on screen as Beth and Beulah, and it was clear that they adored working together.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Now, to see them go head-to-head on screen, you can stream the first two episodes of Dutton Ranch on Friday, May 15, with a Paramount+ subscription.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.