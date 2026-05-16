I Was Comparing Annette Bening's Dutton Ranch Character To John Dutton, But There's Another Yellowstone Parallel Worth Drawing
Let's add another character to this equation.
Minor spoilers for the first two episodes of Dutton Ranch are ahead! You can stream them with a Paramount+ subscription and catch new episodes every Friday.
Once Beth and Rip met the Jackson family in Dutton Ranch, I quickly realized that they were very easy to compare to the Dutton family. Led by Annette Bening’s Beulah Jackson, this powerful family of ranchers seems to be the antagonists of this series. However, I also couldn’t help but see the parallels between the Jackson matriarch and the patriarch of Yellowstone, John Dutton. Although after chatting with Annette Bening and Natalie Alyn Lind about this new family, I realized there’s another character we need to compare Beulah to.
As I watched the first few episodes of Dutton Ranch, I couldn’t help but draw connections between Beulah and John Dutton. Like Kevin Costner’s character, Beulah is managing a massive ranch that her kids are major power players in. Like John Dutton, she’s trying really hard to keep her family’s legacy alive. And like John Dutton, she’s an absolute boss. So, before the show premiered on the 2026 TV schedule, I asked Annette Bening if that was a fair comparison to make. In response, she said:
Now, it becomes clear across Yellowstone’s five seasons (which you can stream with a Peacock subscription) that John Dutton is doing the same thing. He was trying to keep his father’s dream alive and his family’s land intact. So, he led the Yellowstone in an oftentimes ruthless way that did just that.
However, another character who faced similar challenges in Yellowstone was Beth. After John died, she was working very hard to keep her dad’s dream alive, and she was really the one leading the fight. So, we need to compare Beulah to Beth as well. That’s something Bening implied too, as she told me:
Beth really did have to pick up the pieces as they fell apart, especially in the last episodes of Yellowstone. She also leads with confidence and directness that Beulah seems to have, too. They are two powerful women, and when I spoke to Natalie Alyn Lind, who plays Oreana, about the show, she made that point too, saying this after I asked her about Beulah:
Paramount+: from $8.99 a month/$89.99 a year
Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. This includes Yellowstone spinoffs like Dutton Ranch and Marshals.
So, yeah, while we can easily compare Beulah to John, the parallels between her and Beth are clear too, and that makes this show so incredibly interesting.
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That’s because the Jacksons are so similar to the Duttons, but they’re framed as the antagonists as Rip and Beth enter this new world. However, when you boil it down, Beulah is fighting for the same things John and Beth battled for on Yellowstone. So, in every sense of the word, Beth has met her match. And that, my friends, sets up quite the conflict as we dive into the world of Dutton Ranch.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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