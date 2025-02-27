Elmo Went Viral Again This Time For Being A Little Bit Of A Grouch, And The Internet Can't Get Enough

Everyone’s favorite resident of 123 Sesame Street, Elmo, has gone viral again. The 3-and-a-half-year-old Muppet recently celebrated his birthday on Feburary 3rd, which garnered a lot of attention from his fans on social meida, however, it’s his latest post about him being “a little grouchy” that the internet can’t get enough of.

It seems like even Elmo can suffer from the “Monday Blues” because on Februrary 24th he was having a bad day — something that doesn’t happen often to the Muppet known for his cheerful and enthusiastic personality, unless his enemy Rocko is involved. Instead of keeping it to himself, he shared his change in mood with his 633K+ followers, tweeting:

Elmo is just letting you know that Elmo might be a little grouchy today. Naptime didn't go as planned.February 24, 2025

Getting your nap interrupted is a hard thing to handle as an adult, so it’s understandable that the young monster was grouchy after his was interrupted. No one understands a grouchy mood more than fellow Sesame Street resident Oscar the Grouch, who reached out in support of Elmo’s sudden mood change, tweeting a simple emoji:

👏

Of course, the internet also came out in droves to voice their opinions on Elmo’s new grouchy state. Many of them shared their support and even expressed being in similar moods as of late.

"me when i don’t take my daily nap and it becomes everyone’s problem" - @girloftheyear

"Elmo is a whole mood" - @majormoose94

"I've never related to Elmo more." - @cbcjulia

Unfortunately, not everyone learned that if you don’t have anything nice to say, you shouldn’t say anything at all. Those few people weren’t so kind to Elmo’s news and made it clear that the friendly monster should get over it.

"lock tf in elmo. most of us don't get naptime anymore" - @Jameson_JS

"Some of our lives didn’t go as planned Elmo. Relax." - @__lanaaaa

"It’s always something with you" - @goat_biryani

Other fans of Elmo took a different approach, speculating over what might have interrupted his nap. A handful of others expressed their desire to take care of the problem for the Sesame Street resident.

"elmo skipped his nap to watch the andor trailer. same brother" - @starwarsfonts

"Was is Rocko?" - @_illwill___

"I'll fuck em up for you E just say the word" - @marzo_melo

Unfortunately, there’s been no update on the status of Elmo’s mood since his Tweet on Monday, but hopefully, the red monster is doing a lot better and has had a better time napping this week. If not, there’s going to be hoard of angry people ready to fight whatever or whomever is keeping our favorite Muppet awake.

The recent tweet is the latest in a string of tweets and moments from the three-and-a-half-year-old who has made it a habit of going viral. It all started when clips started resurfacing on social media of Elmo getting upset with Zoe for treating her pet rock, Rocco, like an actual person. While Elmo cleared the air about his friendship with Zoe in a tweet, he made it clear that he still doesn’t like Rocco.

More recently, the red monster broke the internet when he Elmo innocently asked how his followers were doing. The three-and-a-half-year-old was flooded with over 19K+ comments and 61K+ quotes where people unloaded their emotional baggage on him. It caused such chaos that the official Sesame Street account even got in on the action, tweeting out a link to mental health resources.

Thankfully, Elmo’s foray into grouchiness has been less stressful, and hopefully, the red monster will take to social media soon to let us know that he’s back to his happy, curious self. Until then, fans can catch up with Elmo and the rest of the residents of 123 Sesame Street by streaming the show with an active Max subscription — at least, for now.

The future of Sesame Street remains to be seen after news broke that Max “canceled” the long-running children’s show.