Hallmark’s Holiday Ever After Ending: Yes, Those Were Real Fireworks, And ‘The Stakes Were High’
The pressure was on in the most magical place on Earth.
Spoilers for Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True are ahead! You can stream the movie on Hallmark+ as well as with a Hulu or Disney+ subscription.
Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year, and in Hallmark’s new movie, Holiday Ever After, they got to celebrate it at the most magical place on Earth, Disney World. The cast even filmed one of the most romantic moments during the fireworks at Magic Kingdom. However, shooting the movie’s big kiss at night in Disney World, with real fireworks in the background, was not easy, and the stakes were high.
Holiday Ever After’s Fireworks Could Have Been Fake, But They Wanted The Real Deal
In Holiday Ever After, the epic ending involves Lindsey (Lacey Chabert) and Philip (Travis Van Winkle) finally figuring out their feelings and kissing under the fireworks at Magic Kingdom. While they could have added the fireworks in post, according to executive producer Jennifer Aspen, the director was adamant about them being real:
They certainly were, and in preparation for it, the folks they worked with at Disney World brought them animated mock-ups of fireworks options. So, they even got to pick the fireworks used in the moment, as Aspen explained:
As you can see, the scene was set perfectly for this romantic moment. However, it also meant that the stakes were very high for Lacey Chabert and Travis Van Winkle, the stars of this 2026 Christmas movie.
How Having Real Fireworks Impacted The Filming Of Holiday Ever Ever
Right before Philip and Lindsey kissed in Holiday Ever After, Philip said, “It’s time to be spontaneous,” because he’d spent the whole movie learning that sometimes you can’t always stick to the plan. However, when it came to filming that scene in Magic Kingdom, they could not be spontaneous at all. They had to make sure everything was timed perfectly, because they only had a few chances to get it right, as Lacey Chabert told me:
Aspen confirmed they had “two takes” to get the moment. So, yes, Chabert and Van Winkle were feeling the pressure to make sure everything went off without a hitch. Reflecting on all of that, the two actors told me:
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- Lacey Chabert: So, I did not want to be the reason that it went wrong. So we had lots of conversations.
- Travis Van Winkle: The stakes were high for sure. The pressure was on.
The Mean Girls actress went on to say that they choreographed everything, including the way they turned their heads. They were also counting the seconds until the fireworks would go off. She told me that’s often not how scenes like this are filmed. However, considering the fireworks, they had to be regimented. Explaining why they only had a few shots to get this right, Van Winkle said:
Ultimately, everything went smoothly, and what we got was an epic romantic moment. And the practical fireworks made it even better. As Aspen explained, “It truly was magic.” She even cried when they finally caught the kiss on camera, and she told me they were all feeling the emotions because it was the culmination of a lot of hard work and planning:
The fact that those fireworks were real and Holiday Ever After was filmed at Disney World truly makes this entry on the 2026 TV schedule extra magical.
Now, if you’d like to relive that magic, you can watch Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True on Hallmark+, Disney+ and Hulu.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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