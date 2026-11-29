Spoilers for Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True are ahead! You can stream the movie on Hallmark+ as well as with a Hulu or Disney+ subscription .

Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year, and in Hallmark’s new movie , Holiday Ever After, they got to celebrate it at the most magical place on Earth, Disney World. The cast even filmed one of the most romantic moments during the fireworks at Magic Kingdom. However, shooting the movie’s big kiss at night in Disney World , with real fireworks in the background, was not easy, and the stakes were high.

Holiday Ever After’s Fireworks Could Have Been Fake, But They Wanted The Real Deal

In Holiday Ever After, the epic ending involves Lindsey (Lacey Chabert) and Philip (Travis Van Winkle) finally figuring out their feelings and kissing under the fireworks at Magic Kingdom. While they could have added the fireworks in post, according to executive producer Jennifer Aspen, the director was adamant about them being real:

This is one of those moments, as you were saying, that people would think are fake, right? So when we were prepping the movie, and we got to the scene, and we talked about it, and I said, ‘I mean, we can CGI these fireworks, you know, we don't have to do that. It's probably too expensive.’ And Ryan Landels, the writer-director of this movie, he was like, ‘No, we are going to have the real thing.’ I'm like, ‘We are?’

They certainly were, and in preparation for it, the folks they worked with at Disney World brought them animated mock-ups of fireworks options. So, they even got to pick the fireworks used in the moment, as Aspen explained:

I mean, the team at Disney that we worked with was so amazing, and they came to us with animated fireworks to say, 'Which one would you like for your big kiss scene?' And so we picked the one that made the most sense. And then on the night, as [Lacey] said, we had to be perfectly timed.

As you can see, the scene was set perfectly for this romantic moment. However, it also meant that the stakes were very high for Lacey Chabert and Travis Van Winkle, the stars of this 2026 Christmas movie .

How Having Real Fireworks Impacted The Filming Of Holiday Ever Ever

Right before Philip and Lindsey kissed in Holiday Ever After, Philip said, “It’s time to be spontaneous,” because he’d spent the whole movie learning that sometimes you can’t always stick to the plan. However, when it came to filming that scene in Magic Kingdom, they could not be spontaneous at all. They had to make sure everything was timed perfectly, because they only had a few chances to get it right, as Lacey Chabert told me:

Well, I will say, you know, having done a few of those moments in these movies, you know, it's always very technical, and you chat it all out and figure out what the plan is. But this had to be very well planned because it was the real fireworks. We only had a couple of takes at it.

Aspen confirmed they had “two takes” to get the moment. So, yes, Chabert and Van Winkle were feeling the pressure to make sure everything went off without a hitch. Reflecting on all of that, the two actors told me:

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Lacey Chabert : So, I did not want to be the reason that it went wrong. So we had lots of conversations.

: So, I did not want to be the reason that it went wrong. So we had lots of conversations. Travis Van Winkle: The stakes were high for sure. The pressure was on.

The Mean Girls actress went on to say that they choreographed everything, including the way they turned their heads. They were also counting the seconds until the fireworks would go off. She told me that’s often not how scenes like this are filmed. However, considering the fireworks, they had to be regimented. Explaining why they only had a few shots to get this right, Van Winkle said:

It’s too expensive to make a mistake there, and we wouldn’t get another shot at it. I think that also made it so great to go in there and have to make that moment special.

Ultimately, everything went smoothly, and what we got was an epic romantic moment. And the practical fireworks made it even better. As Aspen explained, “It truly was magic.” She even cried when they finally caught the kiss on camera, and she told me they were all feeling the emotions because it was the culmination of a lot of hard work and planning:

I did cry. I did. It was like big movie stuff, you know? And it's like so grand, and a lot of work went into that moment, and it's all real. All real.

The fact that those fireworks were real and Holiday Ever After was filmed at Disney World truly makes this entry on the 2026 TV schedule extra magical.

Now, if you’d like to relive that magic, you can watch Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True on Hallmark+, Disney+ and Hulu.