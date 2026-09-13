Colin from Accounts Has A Simple Ending, But I Can't Stop Thinking About It

I binged-watched Colin from Accounts this week with my Paramount+ subscription to prepare for the series finale. Many told me that I would enjoy the series as a romantic comedy fan. They were right. It’s a very charming series with an adorable dog. How could I not like it?

Colin from Accounts Season 3 starts three years after Season 2, so Ashley (Harriet Dyer) and Gordon (Patrick Brammall) have very different lives than when we first met them. The series never fully followed the rules of typical rom-coms, especially some of the best. The series finale repeats this pattern of going against convention. And that’s what made it so memorable.

Warning: Colin from Accounts spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

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(Image credit: CBS Studios)

Colin from Accounts Argues Against Fate But Kind Of Shows How Their Romance Was Meant To Be

I never really thought about whether Ashley and Gordon were destined to be together. I just thought Colin bringing them together was cute, but also kind of sad. Destiny didn’t cross my mind. The Colin from Accounts finale makes you ponder fate, but then it tells you not to be silly.

Love is a choice. The romantic way to look at life is to say that things are meant to happen. You can’t lose out on things that aren’t meant for you. If you lost it, it wasn't meant for you. I understand why people live by this logic. It helps them cope when things don’t work out, and it takes away the blame from oneself for not succeeding. It’s a nice way to treat life and yourself, but I think I agree with the show. Everything in life is a choice.

Colin from Accounts shows Gordon having a dream where Ashley and he make different choices. Colin never gets hurt, but they never meet and fall in love. I love the idea of the multiverse, so in a way, the show argues that they were destined to meet. Their choices led them to each other.

(Image credit: CBS Studios)

It Made Me Realize The Whole Series Is About Them Deciding To Be Together

When I started Colin from Accounts Season 3, I was a little annoyed that most of the season was about them getting back together, instead of moving forward with their relationship.

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The series finale made me think about the two previous seasons. They also mostly revolved around Gordon and Ashley trying to figure out if they work as a couple. So it makes sense that the final series follows the same thing. In the end, it doesn’t really matter if they work. It is more important that they want to fight for each other and figure it out along the way.

(Image credit: CBS Studios)

Nothing Major Happens At The End Of Colin From Accounts, Which Goes Against Normal Sitcom Standards, But I Liked That

I have seen many of the best series finales, and there are usually some major moments for the characters. People move, get married, die, and have other major life events. Colin from Accounts’ only major moment is Gordon and Ashley finally being a happy couple.

It has small moments and tries to trick us with Colin’s fake death, but it feels like just another day. I enjoyed that it didn’t feel the need to go big with its finale. This just proves why it’s one of the best TV shows on Paramount+. It’s the simple, witty writing and genuine love story.