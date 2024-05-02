Fallout: 9 Wild Things We Haven't Seen Yet In The Amazon Show That Should Appear In Season 2

Fallout is a go for Season 2, and between reading about the cast members' wishes for their characters and filling in non-gamers about New Vegas hype, I'm thinking a lot about the upcoming episodes that'll be available with a Prime Video subscription down the line. The bar will be extremely high for the creative team in the sophomore season, but there's fortunately no shortage of details to showcase in the Wasteland, many of which I hope we'll see in the upcoming season.

Readers who don't know the franchise may not think there's more more to see after Fallout's wild Season 1 ending and all those big reveals, but that'd be totally wrong. The Amazon show has only just scratched the surface of the weirdness that Bethesda's franchise has offered gamers for years, and I need to see some of these game specifics in the next TV season to ensure we get as many awesome moments going forward as possible.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

The Enclave

The Fallout series gave us a very small glimpse of The Enclave with scientist Siggi Wilzig, who seemingly developed his cold fusion device in one of their labs. The Enclave is a mysterious organization with firepower that rivals the Brotherhood of Steel and claims to be the original link to the former United States Government. Dealing with them in the games is often unsavory, so I can imagine it'll be the same in the show, though perhaps they're being left to the side as other enemies come into play.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Caesar's Legion

Caesar's Legion is one of the scariest factions at odds with the NCR, and one of the primary villains of Fallout: New Vegas. This military outfit bases itself on the Roman Empire and is a totalitarian dictatorship hellbent on destroying and enslaving anyone who opposes its rule. Their most terrifying ritual is subjecting entire towns that don't adhere to its moral standards to a "lottery." Those forced to participate will either win a quick death, a slow and torturous one, broken legs or be the one spared from destruction. They're terrifying, and I can't wait for Fallout to show them.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Protectorons, Assaultrons, Sentry Bots and More

Fallout is a world with a lot of robots, and while we got one of the most popular with Mr. Handy (voiced by Matt Berry) appearing a couple of times in Season 1, there are so many more to see. Protectorons, which vaguely resemble the classic Lost In Space robot, are the most common robot we see in the games that should be included. I'd also love to see a living Assaultron, which is a humanoid more akin to the sexy modern Lost In Space robot, and the idealized version of a Boston Dynamics project.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Super Mutants

Believe it or not, Ghouls are not the most grotesque humanoids rolling around the Wasteland. That title, I'd argue belongs to the Super Mutants. These former humans are infected with the Forced Evolutionary Virus, which enhances their height and strength. It also turns their skin green, makes them immune to radiation, and more prone to rage with an alleged knock on their intelligence. I have a feeling that Thaddeus will eventually become a Super Mutant, despite him openly revealing he felt he'd become a Ghoul.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Mole Rats

I was legitimately surprised that we didn't see any mutated mole rats in Fallout, considering the nation is silly with them in the games. I've never seen a mole rat in real life, but apparently, the Great War helped create many of them, and they're about the most common pest animals to deal with. I just want to see one recreated with CGI to see how freaky it is, and then I can move on with my life.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Synths

Synths are robotic life forms with intelligence and an appearance that makes them near-indistinguishable from humans. They were created by The Institute to act as spies, but began to integrate with society and have a capability of living normal lives. I know there are theories from some fans that Maximus might be a Synth without knowing it, which is a theory I'd love to see become true.

(Image credit: Obsidian)

Mr. House

Mr. House is the most captivating element within the game Fallout: New Vegas, so it'd be a real shame if he was killed off before any character from the series comes in contact with him. Fortunately, his brief cameo as the CEO of RobCo Industries makes it feel likely he'll be a bigger part of the story in Season 2, regardless of what actions players took in the game that takes place years before Season 2. Without him, we'd lose one of the reasons everyone is so excited about the series traveling to New Vegas.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Deathclaws

Deathclaws are the most terrifying creatures one can come across in the Fallout Wasteland, and they're numerous in the Nevada desert. These genetically engineered mutated chameleons were made by the United States government to be killing machines in the Great War, but became more numerous and unwieldly after the destruction. They're essentially the Apex Predators of the Wasteland, and I was a bit surprised we didn't see a living one in Season 1.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Fat Man

The Fallout game is known for some unique weapons, and in a world that is already largely waste, people aren't shy about using anything that makes it worse. As such, there's a popular weapon known as the "Fat Man," which is effectively a mechanical slingshot that launches a mini nuclear warhead at enemies. It's ridiculous, over-the-top, and overkill 90% of the time, but one of the hallmarks of this franchise that makes it so great.

(Image credit: JoJo Whilden / Prime Video)

More Vaults

There is no shortage of Vaults in the Fallout universe, and as the show established, every single one of them has a little something weird going on inside. What we saw in Season 1 was just the tip of the iceberg, and I feel like for as long as this series goes, each season should feature at least one story arc involving one or more different Vaults. I'd love to see some of the other bizarre experiments in other Vault-Tec facilities and how they panned out.

Fallout is available to stream right now on Prime Video, and if you're somehow someone who made it to the end of this feature and still hasn't watched, get on it! For the others who need something else new to watch, our 2024 TV schedule is stacked with shows on the way that will be worth checking out as the year goes on.