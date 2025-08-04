Amazon Is Making A Wolfenstein TV Show, And I'm Already Thinking About The Things I Want To See From The Game

There are so many upcoming video game adaptations , and that list recently got a little bit longer with the big reveal of Amazon’s Wolfenstein TV series. One of my favorite game franchises for years (and one that’s been at the center of talk of a movie adaptation for years ), these first-person shooters about taking on Nazis never get old with their heart-pounding action, intense violence, and wild-as-hell sci-fi elements and alternate history.

Though there aren’t a lot of details about the show at this point in time, I have to admit that I’m excited to see this one come to fruition, especially after watching Fallout with my Amazon subscription . That said, there are several things I want to see go down when Wolfenstein eventually makes its debut. And no, it’s not all about killing nazis, though that is part of it…

(Image credit: Bethesda)

B.J. Blazkowicz Has To Be A Total Ass-Kicker

Before we had iconic first-person shooter heroes like Doom Guy or Master Chief, the video game world gave us William Joseph “B.J.” Blazkowicz, an American soldier of Polish Jewish descent who essentially became a one-man wrecking crew to defeat the Nazis. Introduced back in 1992’s Wolfenstein 3D, the character has been a total ass-kicker, and I think that’s going to be a must for the upcoming series, revealed by Variety in July 2025.

I mean, this guy is about as badass as they come, whether he’s infiltrating Nazi fortresses, tracking down Hitler on a secret base on Venus (Wolfenstein: The New Colossus is a wild game), or having his decapitated head attached to a new body (again, the 2017 shooter is nuts), he’s done it all.

Who do I think can handle such a job? Well, Alan Ritchson, who’s been tearing it up on Reacher for the past few years, would be PERFECT for the part.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Bring On The Bizarre And Deadly Alternate History

Everything that happens in Wolfenstein is an alternate history, with the later games centering on a scenario in which the Axis Powers won World War II. Similar to how Quentin Tarantino’s Inglorious Basterds offered a different end to the war, this franchise has long offered a look at what the world might have looked like if Hitler and his Nazi army defeated the Allies.

Wolfenstein: The New Colossus, with its utter insanity throughout, does this in a terrifying way, especially in the sections where Nazis and members of the KKK work in concert to stamp out any rebel forces within a now-occupied United States. Imagine The Man in the High Castle, but with some wild technology and even more over-the-top characters.

I’m not saying the show would have to follow the same plot as the games, but it would be shocking if it didn’t take a page out of that book and give us a bizarre and deadly alternate history where things are more than a little off-kilter.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

I Would Love To See Some Terrifying And Hard-To-Believe Science Experiments Gone Wrong

For decades, the games have had no shortage of two things: Nazis ready to be mowed down by B.J. Blazkowicz in wild locations, and insane science experiments gone wrong. I mean, the Axis won World War II and took over the planet in The New Order because of all those terrifying and hard-to-believe experiments involving soldiers, prisoners, and even Adolf Hitler.

One of the most famous (or infamous, depending on how you look at it) of these creations is found in Wolfenstein 3D from back in 1992 where you fight Mecha Hitler. You read that right, Mecha Hitler. This frightening yet over-the-top final boss, which is pretty much the Nazi leader’s head in a robot suit with four chain guns, is one of the most ridiculous things in video game history. That was just the beginning of this wild sci-fi game series. There are zombies, reanimated skeletons, and an abomination known as the Panzerhund, which is essentially a robot dog with all kinds of firepower.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Amazon Can't Hold Back On The Violence, And I Don't Think They Will

If the Wolfenstein show is going to work, it’s going to need to be incredibly violent. The games, especially the more recent iterations, have broken bones, buckets of blood, dismembered villains (and heroes), and all those messed-up experiments I just went on and on about. We can’t have a sanitized or toned-down version of the beloved first-person shooter, but I don’t really think we should be too worried. I’m not…

Some of the best Amazon original shows are also series that don’t hold back when it comes to violence . In fact, The Boys is one of the most intense shows on the planet right now, and that should be proof in itself that Amazon will probably do the right thing and not sugarcoat the adaptation. Others, like Invincible, Fallout, and Reacher, have all made reputations for themselves after being unafraid to push things a little too far at times.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

I'm Excited, But I Hope Wolfenstein Tries To Differentiate Itself From Fallout

With Fallout Season 2 on the way, there’s going to be no shortage of great video game adaptations on Amazon for the foreseeable future, but I do hope that Wolfenstein is able to differentiate itself from the popular show starring Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins. While the games have a lot of differences, there are some similarities, and I hope Amazon doesn’t take something that worked for one show and apply it to another.

Though both game franchises feature alternate histories of the United States, as well as the world at large, and are incredibly violent and nihilistic, I hope that the streamer makes an effort to make the shows completely different from one another. Sure, Wolfenstein has had some dark humor over the years, but I think it would be best to focus less on that aspect and more on the mostly sinister tone of the games.