First Footage From Eddie Murphy's Candy Cane Lane Looks Like The Most Christmas Movie To Ever Christmas

Look, I know we’re currently in the middle of a blistering summer, but did you know Eddie Murphy is starring in a Christmas movie this holiday season? That’s right, you can look forward to the actor leading a comedy about the beloved time of the year that tons of major movie stars have contributed to in the past. It’s called Candy Cane Lane, and we have the first look.

In celebration of Amazon Prime Day 2023 , Amazon Studios shared some brief looks at some of its upcoming movies and TV shows, and Candy Cane Lane was among them. Based on the first footage of the Eddie Murphy movie, it looks like the most Christmas movie to Christmas. Just take a look at this set:

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Is this the North Pole? We don’t really know much about the premise of the movie itself for the time being, but this image looks like it belongs to Santa Claus, between the snowy mountains and candy cane flooring among other decorations. Also, check out this cheerful image of a band playing on a suburban scene that appears to be the titular location of film below:

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Eddie Murphy is starring in and producing in Candy Cane Lane alongside a cast including Tracee Ellis Ross, Jillian Bell, Nick Offerman, Ken Marino and Catherine Dent. Check out the very short and sweet tease for the film via YouTube :

It’s not a ton to go on, but Eddie Murphy’s character does announce that he goes “all out” for Christmas, and he’s looking to “win” Candy Cane Lane. Maybe the movie is a comedy about feuding neighbors looking to cash in on some suburban prize? It looks like it could be a really fun Christmas movie not unlike National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, and we know with Murphy’s humor, it’s going to be a particularly hilarious holiday treat.

The Amazon Prime sizzle reel also showcased The Summer I Turned Pretty, which has its second season coming this Friday, along with upcoming returning shows The Wheel of Time and Reacher. Other particularly notable upcoming movies set to be included in an Amazon Prime subscription in the months to come is the Jamie Foxx-led movie Burial, rom-com Red, White & Royal Blue and a TV show version of Mr. and Mrs. Smith starring Donald Glover. It’s an exciting list of movies, and ending 2023 off Candy Cane Lane sounds like a warm and fuzzy way to cap things off.