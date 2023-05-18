Fresh Off Returning For Beverly Hills Cop 4, Eddie Murphy's Reportedly Joining Another Beloved Comedy Franchise

While Eddie Murphy didn’t appear in that many movies during the 2010s, he’s been a more regular presence in our lives since 2019, with his latest cinematic offerings including Dolemite is My Name and You People, both of which can be watched with a Netflix subscription, and Coming 2 America over at Amazon Prime Video. The next Murphy flick on the horizon is Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, which naturally sees him reprising the title role. While we continue waiting to learn when that movie will be released, it’s been reported that the SNL alum is gearing up to join another beloved comedy franchise.

Word came in today that Murphy is in talks to star as Inspector Clouseau in a new Pink Panther reboot. Sonic the Hedgehog’s Jeff Flower will direct this new take on the franchise that originally starred Peter Sellers, and Chris Bremner is writing the script. This version of Pink Panther, which was first revealed back in late 2020, will reportedly be a live-action/CGI hybrid (which was also the plan for an earlier reboot attempt from 2014) that follows the actual Pink Panther being broken out of an animated prison by his live-action crew for a heist. We can probably safely assume the score will be the Pink Panther diamond, right?

Because this Pink Panther reboot is said to be in the “deep development stages” by THR, there’s no guarantee that the project will get off the ground, and even if it does, we could still wait a long time for its arrival. Nevertheless, the prospect of Eddie Murphy putting his unique stamp on the bumbling and hilarious Inspector Clouseau is an enticing offer, as well as the sight of him interacting with an animated Pink Panther in this Who Framed Roger Rabbit-sounding world. This reboot also has Dan Lin, Jonathan Eirich, Larry Mirisch and Julie Andrews attached as producers, the first two through their Rideback company.

The original Pink Panther film series kicked off in 1964 with the simply-named The Pink Panther, and lasted across nine movies, ending with 1993’s Son of the Pink Panther. Peter Sellers played Inspector Clouseau in five of those movies, along with outtakes of him from Pink Panther Strikes Again being used in Trail of the Pink Panther. Alan Arkin took over the role in Inspector Clouseau, and Roger Moore cameoed as him in Curse of the Pink Panther. Then in 2006 and 2009, Steve Martin played Clouseau in the first two Pink Panther reboot movies, both of which were met with primarily negative critical reception.

We’ll keep our eyes peeled for more news concerning Eddie Murphy’s involvement in this Pink Panther reboot, but along with the movies mentioned earlier, Amazon Prime Video subscribers will get to see him star opposite Terrace Ellis Ross and Robin Theade in Candy Cane Lane. Murphy is also open to reprising Donkey for Shrek 5, which he shared in January while throwing some shade at Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.