I Love The Fourth Wing Books So Much That I'm Scared For The TV Series. But, Rebecca Yarros' Comment About The Pilot Eased My Fears

Normally, I’m not too nervous about book-to-screen adaptations . Typically, I like seeing new interpretations of beloved properties, and more often than not, a screen adaptation is what gets me into the book in the first place. However, the Fourth Wing TV series scares me a lot, because I have such an immense love for the books, and I don’t want them to be done dirty. However, thankfully, the series’ author, Rebecca Yarros, has shared her thoughts on the pilot’s script, and it’s eased my fears and made me feel like I can walk across the parapet with confidence.

With the third book in The Empyrean series, Onyx Storm, out now, anticipation for the TV show has risen again. So, while answering a whole bunch of questions about Violet's latest story, Rebecca Yarros also provided a bit of insight into the first episode of the show that will eventually be available with an Amazon Prime subscription , telling Variety :

It was so conceptual back then, so it was kind of just trying to wrap my head around the fact that we would have an adaptation. And now, having met with Moira — and she came to a signing in Vancouver, so she got to meet some of the readers, and kind of see their energy — and having read a couple versions of the pilot, I have nothing but respect for her, and watching how she handles the book with such respect and such zeal. It really is phenomenal. I was kicking my feet the entire time I read it. Really, just no notes. I think it’s always scary to give your book baby to a person and say, ‘Hey, tell me what you think is important.’ But she nailed it and she gets it.

I’m of the opinion that if the author is happy with an adaptation, I will be too. So, this big statement from Yarros massively eases my fears! For a while, I’ve been compartmentalizing concerns and questions about how they’d create the dragons and how they’d make the show if the whole book series isn’t written like Violet locks away her fears in her mind. However, the author’s clear confidence in the showrunner and this first script alleviates that sense of panic I’ve been feeling.

Now, don’t get it twisted. I can’t wait for this show, I’m stoked about it. However, I haven’t been this into a book series since I read The Hunger Games. I feel very protective of Violet, Xaden, Tairn, Andarna and co. and I need this show to do them and Yarros’ epic story justice.

Thankfully, along with the author’s confident comments, the show as a whole is in great hands.

First of all, the series was acquired by Amazon and Michael B. Jordan’s production company Outlier Society. Some of Prime Video’s best shows are fantasy series and/or adaptations – this includes, but is not limited to, Fallout, Rings of Power and My Lady Jane. So, the streamer knows how to take care of a beloved and fantastical property.

On top of that, Breaking Bad writer Moira Walley-Beckett is the showrunner. That alone is exciting, but Yarros’ compliments toward her make me think she sees potential in her just like a dragon sees potential in a rider during Threshing.

So, as a massive, massive fan of the books, I’m feeling way better about this TV series! While I had hoped it would be good, I can’t deny the fears that crop up when you adore the source material at such a deep level. Bad adaptations happen, and Fourth Wing will not be easy to bring to the screen. However, it sounds like they are moving in a great direction that the book’s mastermind is 100% behind. And ultimately, if Rebecca Yarros is happy, I’ll be happy too.