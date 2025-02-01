I Love The Fourth Wing Books So Much That I'm Scared For The TV Series. But, Rebecca Yarros' Comment About The Pilot Eased My Fears
Thank gods for this update.
Normally, I’m not too nervous about book-to-screen adaptations. Typically, I like seeing new interpretations of beloved properties, and more often than not, a screen adaptation is what gets me into the book in the first place. However, the Fourth Wing TV series scares me a lot, because I have such an immense love for the books, and I don’t want them to be done dirty. However, thankfully, the series’ author, Rebecca Yarros, has shared her thoughts on the pilot’s script, and it’s eased my fears and made me feel like I can walk across the parapet with confidence.
With the third book in The Empyrean series, Onyx Storm, out now, anticipation for the TV show has risen again. So, while answering a whole bunch of questions about Violet's latest story, Rebecca Yarros also provided a bit of insight into the first episode of the show that will eventually be available with an Amazon Prime subscription, telling Variety:
Fourth Wing is the first book in Rebecca Yarros' Empyrean series. Iron Flame and Onyx Storm are the second and third novels, respectively.
I’m of the opinion that if the author is happy with an adaptation, I will be too. So, this big statement from Yarros massively eases my fears! For a while, I’ve been compartmentalizing concerns and questions about how they’d create the dragons and how they’d make the show if the whole book series isn’t written like Violet locks away her fears in her mind. However, the author’s clear confidence in the showrunner and this first script alleviates that sense of panic I’ve been feeling.
Now, don’t get it twisted. I can’t wait for this show, I’m stoked about it. However, I haven’t been this into a book series since I read The Hunger Games. I feel very protective of Violet, Xaden, Tairn, Andarna and co. and I need this show to do them and Yarros’ epic story justice.
Thankfully, along with the author’s confident comments, the show as a whole is in great hands.
First of all, the series was acquired by Amazon and Michael B. Jordan’s production company Outlier Society. Some of Prime Video’s best shows are fantasy series and/or adaptations – this includes, but is not limited to, Fallout, Rings of Power and My Lady Jane. So, the streamer knows how to take care of a beloved and fantastical property.
On top of that, Breaking Bad writer Moira Walley-Beckett is the showrunner. That alone is exciting, but Yarros’ compliments toward her make me think she sees potential in her just like a dragon sees potential in a rider during Threshing.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
So, as a massive, massive fan of the books, I’m feeling way better about this TV series! While I had hoped it would be good, I can’t deny the fears that crop up when you adore the source material at such a deep level. Bad adaptations happen, and Fourth Wing will not be easy to bring to the screen. However, it sounds like they are moving in a great direction that the book’s mastermind is 100% behind. And ultimately, if Rebecca Yarros is happy, I’ll be happy too.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.