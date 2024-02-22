Frasier Season 2 Is Happening At Paramount+, So Bring On The Cheers Reunions

For nearly 20 years, Kelsey Grammer shined on television playing Frasier Crane on Cheers and the spinoff Frasier, and now the character is back in our lives again. The Frasier revival debuted to Paramount+ subscribers last fall, but it’d been unclear for the past few months if the show would last past one season. Well, good news for those of you who enjoyed Grammer’s return to his most famous role: Frasier Season 2 is happening at Paramount+, which hopefully means we can expect some Cheers reunions.

The streamer announced the renewal earlier today, and while not outright stated, it’s likely the second season will also consist of 10 episodes. It also remains to be seen if Frasier Season 2 will be shot in time to premiere sometime later this year on the 2024 TV schedule, or be saved for 2025. Regardless, Grammer, who’s also one of Frasier’s executive producers, said the following in a statement about getting to keep this chapter of his professional life going:

Frasier is a love story, and I am very happy we will be allowed to continue it. I’m delighted that our partners at CBS Studios and Paramount+ are on board for another season, and I can’t wait for the fans to see what we have in store!

Rather than being set in Seattle like the original Frasier or in Chicago, which is where Frasier Crane moved to in the spinoff’s series finale, the Frasier revival returning to Boston, where Cheers took place. As such, rather than the original Frasier gang getting back together, Kelsey Grammer was accompanied by a different group of series regulars: Kelsey Grammer was joined in Frasier Season 1’s cast by Jack Cutmore-Scott as Freddy, Nicholas Lyndhurst as Alan, Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Jess Salgueiro as Eve and Anders Keith as David. Bebe Neuwirth also guest starred as Lilith Sternin in the episode “Freddy’s Birthday,” and Peri Gilpin reprised Roz Doyle in the Season 1 finale, titled “Reindeer Games.”

Although there was an indirect mention to the Cheers bar in the Frasier revival’s first episode, Kelsey Grammer has confirmed that the watering hole will not be revisited. What is promising, on the other hand, is that other Cheers characters could join Lilith in reuniting with Frasier Crane. Executive producer Chris Harris said that the “door is open” for this to happen, along with bringing back some folks from the first Frasier, and Kelsey Grammer has two specific people in mind he wants to loop back in.

In January, the actor told Deadline that Frasier Crane’s relationship with Shelley Long’s Diane, who was one of Cheers’ main characters in its first five seasons, was something that still “gnaws” at the character for a little bit “because he felt like he failed at it.” That’s not to say Grammer wants Fraiser and Diane to permanently get back together, he just thinks “it would be nice if they acknowledge one another.” Grammer also said in the same interview that he’d be game for Ted Danson to reprise Cheers bar owner Sam Malone, but only if the character “is still alive and has a vital connection of making Frasier move to another place.”

If any Cheers characters are announced for Frasier Season 2, we’ll let you know alongside any other major updates concerning this sophomore outing. In the meantime, feel free to look over the best Paramount+ shows that can be streamed now.