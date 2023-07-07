Critics Have Seen The Out-Laws, And They Have Thoughts About The Netflix Comedy’s Twist On Meeting The Parents
Adam Devine and Pierce Brosnan star in the new action-comedy.
Hollywood has shown audiences a ton of different versions of the “meeting the parents” scenario, with some clear hits and misses along the way. Netflix is hoping that its latest take on the couple's rite of passage in The Out-Laws provides enough of a twist to attract an audience with its new action comedy, available to stream with a Netflix subscription as of July 7. Adam Devine and Nina Dobrev star as the to-be-married duo, and the critics who were able to screen the movie ahead of its release have weighed in with their thoughts about the action rom-com.
In addition to the Workaholics and The Vampire Diaries actors as Owen and Parker, respectively, The Out-Laws also stars Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin as Parker’s parents. All is not as it appears for bank manager Owen when his future in-laws turn out to be criminals nicknamed the “Ghost Bandits,” and his fiancée is kidnapped. Let’s see what the critics have to say about the Netflix romp, starting with Collider’s Tania Hussain. She grades the movie a C-, but admits it’s often laugh-out-loud funny, saying:
Murtada Elfadl of Variety points to films with similar plotlines, like Meet the Parents and Fun with Dick and Jane, as examples of why The Out-Laws could have been funnier. However, the critic says the screenplay resorts to juvenile humor targeting the lowest common denominator. Elfadi continues:
If The Out-Laws fails in the eyes of the critics, however, it’s possibly not for lack of trying. Noel Murray of the L.A. Times finds its raunchiness and action sequences “a bit too much,” explaining:
Pete Hammond of Deadline says audiences willing to settle for sheer mayhem will be engaged, but the Netflix film fails to deliver the fun and heart the stacked cast is capable of. Hammond writes:
David Ehrlich of IndieWire gives The Out-Laws the grade of C, calling the action comedy “passable,” with Ellen Barkin and Pierce Brosnan being better than they needed to be for the movie with what the critic calls a “first-drafty” feel. Ehrlich continues:
With a Rotten Tomatoes critics rating of just 26%, this “meet the parents” action comedy may not be getting off to the strongest start. But despite any issues people have with the script, many who have seen the movie found things to enjoy in the performances and with some raunchy chuckle-worthy humor.
If this sounds like a movie you’d like to check out, grab the microwave popcorn, because it is available for streaming now. Also be sure to see what else is new and coming soon to Netflix, and if you’re hoping to get out of the house for your next movie, take a peek at our 2023 Movie Schedule to see what’s hitting the big screen soon.
