Netflix’s Heart Of Stone Trailer Thrust Gal Gadot And Jamie Dornan Into A Pulse-Pounding Spy Adventure

Though she’s spent the last couple of years as Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot has also been branching out into the world of action movies removed from her usual IPs. Netflix has been a key factor in that pivot, as Gadot’s role in the wildly successful Red Notice is one such step to more projects outside of the superhero realm. And now, with the trailer for her upcoming film Heart of Stone, Gadot and co-star Jamie Dornan are being thrust into a pulse-pounding spy adventure that pulls out all the stops.

Netflix released this first look at the 2023 new movie release during its recent Tudum event, and it lives up to the hype we’ve been hearing so far. Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot) is not only a spy, but she’s working for an organization that even the proper spies like Jamie Dornan’s Parker don’t know about: The Charter.

Embedded within MI6, she’s aided by her covert compatriots through the use of their unique skills and a pretty huge digital brain known as “The Heart.” For a movie that’s supposed to be Gal Gadot’s own Mission: Impossible , everything’s starting to line up in proper fashion, right down to a rogue hacker (Alia Bhatt) stealing The Heart, forcing Rachel Stone to accept her own mission to get it back.

With action and plot that is very reminiscent of Ethan Hunt's own adventures, this picture could pose a bit of competition for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. Even if the two movies are opening a month apart, there's a chance that Gal Gadot's action prowess just might wow people as much as Tom Cruise's.

The action in Heart of Stone definitely looks different from the antics Gadot was getting into through her other streaming hit, Red Notice. As anyone with a Netflix subscription will tell you, the adventure of that Ryan Reynolds/Dwayne Johnson co-starring vehicle was more comedic than the serious tone that seems to be present here. The difference only makes this heart-pounding adventure all the more valuable.

With a cast that includes Army of the Dead’s Matthias Schweighöfer , among others, Heart of Stone has some keen franchise potential in its bones. Should Jamie Dornan’s character turn out to be trustworthy, there’s a chance that even he could be part of the fun. Though there’s always the possibility that the spy Gal Gadot could potentially get close to might be a villain himself.