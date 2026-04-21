Gaten Matarazzo Is Speaking Out About Eleven’s Stranger Things Fate After Initially ‘Pleading The Fifth’
Does he believe?
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Every streaming service has its own successful original shows, and Stranger Things remains one of the best Netflix shows to binge watch. Those folks with a Netflix subscription are still debating the series finale of Stranger Things, specifically the fate of Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven. And after originally "pleading the fifth" Dustin actor Gaten Matarazzo has offered his two cents on how the show ended.
The Stranger Things cast grew up before our eyes, including Gaten Matarazzo, who has stayed busy with both film and stage projects. While speaking with THR about his new project Pizza Movie (which is streaming with a Hulu subscription), the 23 year-old actor spoke about Eleven's fate, offering:
Well, I'm intrigued. Despite Dustin saying that he believed Eleven was still alive along with the rest of the Stranger Things party during the final scene, it sounds like Matarazzo thinks he was lying. Namely because Dustin is such a scientist and pragmatic person. So it sounds like maybe he was just saying "I believe" to comfort his friends like Mike. Mind blown.Article continues below
While the we know what Dustin was apparently thinking during that final Stranger Things scene, what about Gaten himself? Later in the same interview, he offered:
There you have it. Sounds like Matarazzo is also leaning towards the idea that Elle died at the end of Stranger Things, but he's not putting it past The Duffer Brothers to bring back the character at some point. After all, the franchise has already expanding with the animated series Stranger Things: Tales from '85. So he's not ruling out the fact that Eleven might somehow get a chance to return for another appearance in live-action.
With the beloved sci-fi series in the rear view, it should be interesting to see what comes next for its young cast. Gaten Matarazzo's new film Pizza Movie is streaming now on Hulu as part of the 2026 movie release list.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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