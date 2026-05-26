There's Been Some Backlash To Tony Hinchcliffe's George Floyd Roast Joke, And Someone Finally Asked Kevin Hart About It
The comedian shared quite a few thoughts.
To the surprise of no one, The Roast of Kevin Hart has remained a topic of conversation for weeks after it first hit streaming (via Netflix subscription), from reactions to Hart’s beef-quashing with Katt Williams to comics who’ve feuded in the aftermath. Unfortunately, a backlash quickly surfaced in response to polarizing roaster Tony Hinchcliffe making an insensitive joke about George Floyd six years after his controversial death. Hart finally shared his thoughts about the public reaction, and he wants people to calm down.
Hart stopped by The Breakfast Club, where co-host Charlamagne Tha God famously suffers no fools and rarely sidesteps potentially uncomfortable topics. So naturally the streaming Roast earned quite a bit of discussion, with the George Floyd reference coming up early on. Hart made it clear in a YouTube clip from the episode that he hasn’t partaken in the outrage against Hinchcliffe, despite knowing that the jokey reference wasn’t viewed positively by the Black community at large. As he put it:
Hart made it clear that he was not expecting a comedian like Tony Hinchcliffe to hit the stage with G-rated softball insults, and that it would have been silly for anyone else to have those expectations.
As well, the Jumanji franchise star shared that he thinks all the complaints about the single joke are taking away from the grander gesture of applauding Hinchcliffe's time on-stage in its entirety. Hart continued:
Even Charlamagne Tha God said he was laughing along with Hinchcliffe's jokes until the George Floyd comnent was made. Kevin Hart made the argument that to take one comedian to task for one joke would be to put every possibly offensive joke under a microscope, namechecking Pete Davidson, who voiced a few controversial jokes of his own. According to Hart:
For any viewers who may not have been aware of how pointed Tony Hinchcliffe's comedy can be, he set a precedence by first making a dispute-starting joke about Floyd during the Tom Brady Roast. Breakfast Club co-host Loren LaRosa shared that she interviewed George Floyd's brother Terren Floyd about the Roast. She said he felt Kevin should have stepped up to either shut Hinchcliffe's joke down, or to have an equally hardcore response as retaliation.
Hart appeared somewhat bamboozled by that criticism, not understanding what he was expected to do during a live production where he was the celebrated subject. He also addressed that those angered by the joke don't need to stay mad about. As he said:
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Hart put something of a bow on his thoughts with the following statement that attempts to extract his presence from any negative-skewing conversations about the joke. (Even though the conversation did continue.) In Hart's words:
To be fair, Tom Brady did get offended by all the jokes made at his children's expense, and expressed a regret over having committed to the special. But he certainly went back to that stage and read jokes off the teleprompter at Hart's expense, so it would seem that he was able to get past his anger.
It doesn't look like any other Roasts will be among Netflix's 2026 movies and shows that are on the way, but it doesn't look like viewers are ready to stop talking about this one anyway. But why weren't more people talking about that strangely timed Kevin Hart joke on American Dad from the same night as the Roast?
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
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