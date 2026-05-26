Steve Harvey Gets Candid About Diddy And Warns Young Men Who Want To Be Like The Rapper
The veteran comedian has entered the chat.
By this point, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal and personal issues are public knowledge, and they’re still being discussed as he remains in prison. Various pundits with ties to the legal profession have weighed in on Combs’ situation, though only a handful of high-profile celebrities have spoken in depth about it. Now, Steve Harvey is sharing his two cents on Diddy and the drama that’s surrounded him in recent years. Also, Harvey has advice for anyone who might want to follow in the rapper’s footsteps.
Diddy (56) came up during a conversation Harvey had on a recent episode of One on One with Kris Fade. The 69-year-old Family Feud host was talking about the importance of young men being gentlemen when he mentioned the artist formerly known as Puffy. Eventually, Harvey began to discuss the 2016 hotel footage of Combs assaulting his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. Harvey denounced the embattled hip hop mogul’s actions and provided thoughts on seeing the video for the first time:
The video was released in the spring of 2024, and it shows Ventura leaving a hotel room and trying to make her way to an elevator, while Combs, who’s wearing a towel around his waist, follows her. Combs then proceeds to throw Ventura to the ground by her neck and kick her while she’s lying on the floor. Ventura’s husband, Alex Fine, posted a message about domestic abuse after the video dropped but did not directly mention the footage. Combs later apologized for his actions, though his apology was criticized as being insincere.
On the topic of the footage, Harvey shared more thoughts about the ramifications of such a video being revealed to the public. The father of seven also weighed in on the cost of “sin”:
Steve Harvey also mentioned Combs’ imprisonment, also saying that “he was getting away with a lot” prior to this legal saga. Up to that point, various rumors and reports swirled around Combs and, in recent years, many have made claims about his reported Freak Off parties and Wild King Nights. Later in his interview, Harvey admitted to knowing Combs but also said he avoided his parties as he’s done with other stars. Also, when addressing anyone who’d seek to emulate the “Bad Boy for Life” rapper, Harvey said this:
Diddy was arrested in late 2024 following a federal investigation and eventually went on trial, beginning in May 2025. Ultimately, he received a mixed verdict, which saw him convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution but acquitted of racketeering and sex-trafficking. The “Bad Boy for Life” performer was later sentenced to four years (or 50 months) in prison. As of late, Diddy and his legal team have been seeking to appeal his sentence, as his lawyers have argued that the judge’s decision doesn’t hold up.
As for what lies ahead for Sean Combs, sources allege he’s planning a major comeback, but that’s far from confirmed. Before Steve Harvey made his comments, some stars, including Danity Kane’s Aubrey O’Day expressed concerns as to whether Combs would change his ways whenever he’s released.
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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