How Off Campus' Belmont Cameli Really Feels About Going Nude On Camera For The Prime Video Series

Within the first two minutes of Off Campus, both Hannah and the audience see Garrett Graham naked. As Hannah is cleaning the locker room, she catches Garrett showering, and she sees everything. So, quickly, this entry on the 2026 TV schedule made it clear that it would not be shying away from the sexual nature of the Elle Kennedy books it's based on. Now, Belmont Cameli, who plays Garrett, has opened up about how he really feels about being nude on camera.

Much like romance hits like Heated Rivalry and Bridgerton, Off Campus does not shy away from sex or nudity. In fact, the steamy moments are huge parts of all these stories. In the case of the sexually explicit Prime Video program , specifically, Garrett and Hannah have multiple sex scenes, and because Garrett is the captain of the hockey team, we see the guys in the locker room and without clothes often. So, Cameli has to be shirtless or clothesless on more than one occasion. Speaking to that point and how he feels about this, the Garrett actor told Bustle :

Obviously, I’m being sexualized to an extent because I’m naked in the TV show, but I never felt like it was gratuitous.

Cameli went on to explain that the book-to-screen adaptation uses its source material's “female gaze lens,” and whenever there is a scene that involves him taking off his clothes, there’s a reason for it. So, he was not against it in the slightest.

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Further explaining that point, he said that anytime he had to remove clothes, he felt like it was serving the story. So, having a meaning behind the nudity while also creating a “sexy and appealing” show was important:

I always felt like any lack of clothing was serving the story, and we were really intentional about the show being hot and sexy and appealing to women while maintaining a true and honest throughline about their stories.

I totally see what he’s saying, and I’ll use two very different examples from the show to explain why.

As I mentioned at the top of the story, the first time Hannah sees Garrett, he’s naked in the shower. That moment of nudity set the tone for the show, provided a memorable meet-cute for the two characters, and gave us a look into Garrett’s life as a hockey player.

Then, later in the show, during a pivotal intimate moment between Hannah and Garrett that ultimately displays the trust she has in him, the removal and changing of their clothes serve as signifiers of how comfortable they are.

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So, yes, while seeing shirtless hockey players is a nice sight, there’s also a lot more to the nudity in Off Campus than that. Outside of Hannah and Garrett’s relationship, Dean’s playboy tendancies are highlighted by his lack of clothes in day-to-day life. Meanwhile, Allie and Sean’s intimate moments that involve nudity tell us a lot about how strained their relationship is, while her steamy scenes with Dean highlight their effortless chemistry.

Overall, I totally see Belmont Cameli’s point. Yes, due to the nature of Off Campus, he will be “sexualized to an extent.” However, the show handles its nudity and sex with care and intention. So, there’s always a purpose to these moments. Plus, the Off Campus cast told CinemaBlend about how they worked with intimacy coordinators to ensure these moments were filmed in ways that were comfortable and safe for everyone.