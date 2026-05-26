Joey Graziadei And Kelsey Anderson Got Engaged...Again, And Bachelor Nation (Plus Some DWTS Stars) Freaked Out
More congratulations are in order!
Well, it's official, Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson are engaged...again. The pair, who got together during Season 28 of The Bachelor and have been together ever since, just announced that they've decided to tie the knot (even though they also did that at the end of Joey's season in 2024). However, now they've made the choice in their own time and on their own terms. So, naturally, Bachelor Nation (and the Dancing with the Stars fam) are celebrating the happy couple.
Ever since Joey's season ended, he and Kelsey have been Bachelor couple goals, seeing as they're one of the pairs from the show who are still together. Now, they've reaffirmed their commitment to each other, as they noted in a joint Instagram post:
A post shared by Joey Graziadei (@joeygraziadei)
A photo posted by on
Well, this is the sweetest thing ever. In the post, Graziadei explained that doing this again meant they were taking their first proposal and making it something "fully [their] own."
This comes a little over two years after we watched Kelsey and Joey get engaged on ABC or with a Hulu subscription. Over the years, they've stayed a favorite among Bachelor Nation, and that became abundantly clear after taking one look at the comments section on their post. Here are some of the wonderful messages left by those who have worked in the Bachelor franchise:
- SCREAMING CRYING THROWING UP 🥹💍😭🌹 congrats you two!!!! -Bachelor Nation
- So so cute!! I love the green in that ring! -Ashley Iaconetti
- Awww congrats you guys!! -Serena Pitt
- Wait love this so much! Congrats guys! -Blake Horstmann
- Congrats again!! My favorite rom com 🥹🥹🖤 -Andrew Spencer
- I feel so lucky I got to see this from day 1 🥹🥹 -Lexi Young
- Pure -Zac Clark
However, Bachelor Nation wasn't the only group of reality stars congratulating the couple. Among the comments were also a handful of Dancing with the Stars regulars. This included Graziadei's partner Jenna Johnson, and more. Take a look:
- Sobbingggg!!! Sooo happy for you two 💞 -Jenna Johnson
- Congrats!! -Alan Bersten
- Yayyyyy love your love ❤️ -Julianne Hough
- Crying. Screaming. Love our 4th Maher sister!! -House of Maher
- Congratulations!!!!! -Pasha Pashkov
Remember, Joey won Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars (which you can stream with a Disney+ subscription) with Jenna Johnson. He then went on to host the Dancing with the Stars Podcast, which started during Season 34. So, seeing Jenna, more pros like Alan Bersten and Pasha Pashkov, and co-host Julianne Hough commenting is the sweetest thing. Really, it feels very fitting that his DWTS fam would show some love toward him and Kelsey alongside Bachelor Nation.
All around, this is such a sweet and joyful occasion for the beloved couple. Honestly, my heart is so happy knowing they got to have this lovely private engagement. I have to imagine going through The Bachelor is a fast and unique experience, and getting engaged at the end can feel like a lot. So, the fact that Joey and Kelsey took a few years to be a couple, and then got engaged again on their own time, is very thoughtful and sweet.
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Now, when will the wedding bells ring? That's unclear. However, it is clear that these Bachelor stars (still) "cannot wait" to call each other husband and wife.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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