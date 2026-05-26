Yes, Euphoria Brought In Superman, And Yes James Gunn Responded

Euphoria Season 3 has offered up more than a few surprises, and that’s saying a lot for a show that’s generally known for having wild twists and turns. Amid Rue’s dabbling in high-stakes drug dealing and Cassie’s OnlyFans journey, there have also been some surprising pop culture references. Earlier this season, fans were treated to a 90 Day Fiancé nod, but what’s even more surprising is that the latest episode includes Superman in a way. Since then, DC Studios’ James Gunn has even responded to the nod.

One of the newest additions to the Euphoria cast this year is the legendary Sharon Stone, who plays network exec Patty Lance. The seventh episode of the season, “Rain or Shine,” features a scene that takes place in Lance’s office that’s located on the Warner Bros. Studio Lot. And one particular shot of the office shows a large Superman standee in Lance’s workspace, which is modeled after David Corenswet’s version of the Man of Steel. Take a look at the sweet Easter egg for yourself:

(Image credit: HBO)

Such an unexpected DCU reference is cool enough on its own, but Gunn’s response is definitely the icing on the cake. The co-CEO of DC Studios was prompted to weigh in after Threads user @princejdcu shared a photo of the scene and referred to the backdrop as Gunn’s real-life office space. Journalist Brandon Davis then chimed in, saying that the office actually belonged to co-CEO Peter Safran. After that Gunn weighed in with his funny comment:

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It's technically both of ours. I'm just never there.

Seriously, I never would’ve expected Euphoria to have a DC reference of any kind, yet it makes sense that the show would utilize Gunn and Safran’s office. The Sam Levinson-created drama series is produced by HBO Entertainment, which is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, so that would explain the crew’s ability to film on the studio lot. However, is it weird that I now want to know what Rue, Jules or Cassie think about Gunn’s critically acclaimed Superman film?

There’s, of course, a reason James Gunn is apparently “never” in his office, and that’s because he remains busy in the field. Even now, he’s currently overseeing filming on Man of Tomorrow, which is the follow-up to his Supes film. The upcoming superhero movie also represents another installment in DCU Chapter 1, which is moving right along. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but what seems certain is that the movie is poised to further kick this new continuity into high gear.

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Stream Euphoria as well as Superman and more DC shows and movies using HBO Max. The With Ads plan costs $10.99 a month, and there's also an ad-free tier available to customers.

As for Euphoria, the show may or may not be reaching the end of its run, as it’s yet to be confirmed whether its third season will also be its final chapter. There are still those who seem to be holding out hope that Season 4 might still happen, though. More immediately, there’s only one episode left in this season and, whether or not, it closes out the series as a whole, I’m led to assume it’ll offer some big moments. I’m also curious as to whether or not that episode will nod to other pieces of pop culture, superhero-related or not.

Watch the season finale of Euphoria, which airs on HBO at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 31. The episode will also be available to stream with an HBO Max subscription, and that membership also provides access to James Gunn’s Superman and more DC content.