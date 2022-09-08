The Trailer For Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Is Here And Filled With Big Stars And Cool Shots

Investigative procedurals might be all the rage on television, but there aren’t nearly enough feature length whodunits. At least that’s the message I took from the overwhelming success of Knives Out 1, and after watching the first trailer for Knives Out 2, excuse me Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, I’m taking away the same message. I’m ready to jump in, put on a wild Daniel Craig accent and start interviewing suspects right now.

And there are plenty of suspects again this time around, and thankfully for all of us, they’re played by a ton of great actors including Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista and more. Actually, forget that. I'm not even going to say and more. I'm just gonna keep rolling down this cast: Leslie Odom Jr, Janelle Monáe, Jessica Henwick, Ethan Hawke in a mystery role and more. I can't wait for each of them to deliver a lights out interrogation scene.

I also can't wait for Rian Johnson to deliver a ton of incredible shots. Part of the reason why I think Knives Out played so well with viewers the first time around is because it’s not only a great mystery but also a really well made movie. Director Rian Johnson is a filmmaker in the best sense of the word, and he’s so thoughtful with visuals, camera angles and the overall aesthetic of the movies he makes. And there are ton of signs pointing to that in the trailer. All the slide puzzle work is cool. There's a lot going on with shadows. I mean look at this chandelier...

(Image credit: Netflix/ Knives Out)

Now, I still don’t really have a great sense of what the movie is about or how any of these pieces might fit together, but to me, that’s a strong plus in a mystery. In fact, when Rian Johnson tweeted out the trailer earlier today, he even said some people might want to keep scrolling to go in completely fresh. Because of that, I was a little worried when I pushed play, but given how little actual information we got, I don’t regret my decision at all.

Also probably not regretting their decision is Netlix. The streaming giant shelled out a rumored $400M for the rights to Knives Out 2 and Knives Out 3 after the first movie was a huge winner for Lionsgate. Given this trailer and the star power involved, there’s no reason to think the sequel won’t connect with even more people.